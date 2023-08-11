FOXBOROUGH – And suddenly, the depth of the offensive line is a huge concern for your New England Patriots.
On a Thursday night for the replacements, the Pats’ 20-9 exhibition-opening loss to the Houston Texans, the offensive front simply got swallowed up.
It didn’t matter who, and it didn’t matter when.
It was an implosion, one that limited the New England offense to 89 yards behind Bailey Zappe and Trace McSorley before Malik Cunningham nearly doubled it with the 75-yard TD drive in the final possession over the night.
The front five (none of whom played Thursday night) of Trent Brown, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Cole Strange and Riley Rieff had better get healthy and stay healthy.
Thus far, Onwenu remains on the physically unable to perform list, Strange has been out the past week, and Brown has not seen snaps in anger yet.
What does this mean? Nothing until Sept. 10 when the games actually matter.
But it’s a point of concern for sure.
Don’t expect Mac Jones to see much, if any, real preseason time. You get the feeling that Bill Belichick plans on his starter taking the bulk of his real snaps in joint practices when it’s live to the point that it's still “hands off the quarterback or else.”
Douglas on shelf
Interesting night for Patriots receiving "wunderkind" Demario Douglas, who started and played one snap before finding his way to the sideline for the night.
It’s impossible not to feel that the Patriots think they’ve really got something in the draft pick out of Liberty, so they are protecting his 5-foot-8, 192-pound (listed) body along with the rest of the starters.
Douglas sitting certainly worked against Belichick’s Tuesday theorem that the less experienced guys would play the most.
I want Davis Mills
I realize this might be a bit out of the box, but if I’m Belichick on Friday morning, my first call is to Houston GM and old friend Nick Caserio.
If I’m the Patriots, I want quarterback Davis Mills, and I think he can be had at a fair price.
Why, you ask?
A couple reasons, the first being I’m not sold on Mac Jones being, “the guy.”
Secondly, with the current state of the New England offensive line, Jones is destined to take a pounding, early and often.
Check the career numbers. Mills compares quite favorably to Jones. He was solid on Thursday night, 9 of 12 for 99 yards and a TD, if that means anything.
If you think Mac has been in a tough situation the past couple years, you should see what Mills has had to deal with in Houston.
Finally, you have to believe Caserio wants Mills nowhere near Houston when things start in September. The Texans picked CJ Stroud with the No. 2 pick overall. The last thing new head coach DeMeco Ryans wants is the specter of Mills and his 33 TD passes over the last two years hanging over the rookie when the bullets start to fly for real.
Ryans can start Case Keenum in the opener if Stroud (2 for 7, 13 yards Thursday night) isn’t ready. He’s a career backup. He’s no threat.
You might be able to steal Mills for a third or fourth-round pick. It’s an opportunity that Belichick has to consider.
Go into the year with Jones, Mills and Zappe. Quarterback by committee? I’m so in.
Bill: Pump the brakes on White
Give Belichick credit for sniffing out the raging “Keion White for Canton” campaign early and pouring water on the fire.
Belichick’s assessment of White on the first-half Texans’ fumble was priceless, using words like “unblocked” and talking about how the back just dropped the football.
The rookie second-round pick did finish a nice night with a pair of tackles, an assist and one quarterback hit.
Commented
