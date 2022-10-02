Bill Belichick was clearly depressed postgame. The New England Patriots had the opportunity to steal one, even with a ton of adversity at the quarterback position, and it got away.
His vibe was an interesting one, though. One might call it perplexing.
“In the end, (Aaron) Rodgers was just too good,” said Belichick of the future Packers Hall of Famer, who sleepwalked through most of the early Wisconsin evening, only to awaken just in time to save his team from the embarrassment of falling victim to rookie Bailey Zappe.
“He made throws that only Rodgers can make. In the end, he got us. We just couldn’t do enough.”
Rodgers was as mediocre as it gets much of the game, posting an 89.1 rating. His best throw – the only real dazzling throw of the night – was an incompletion, a perfectly thrown bomb that Romeo Doubs dropped in the end zone.
Taking this one step further, the idea that Rodgers was nowhere near dialed-in as he should be and he still hung 27 points on you should be disconcerting.
The pieces were in place for what would be considered a giant upset, even in this wild era of NFL football.
Rodgers wasn’t engaged, and the Green Bay defense really showed little respect to your offense.
Rhamondre Stevenson and Damien Harris were making life easy for the New England defense, churning up yards and clock.
And New England got the game-changing play, Jack Jones’ pick-six that put the Packers in a second-quarter hole at 10-7.
Green Bay just blew holes in the defensive front with AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones stacking yards of turf of their own.
This was old-school Patriots football – bad old-school Patriots football – with zero impact from the defensive front.
Perhaps Belichick was stooping to subterfuge with the Rodgers comments. Maybe he was saddened with his defense getting shoved around and looked to cover it up.
But the explosive Detroit Lions hit Patriot Place next week. Without top threats D’Andre Swift and Amon-Ra St. Brown, the Lions hung 45 on Seattle Sunday.
Be it Mac Jones, Brian Hoyer or Bailey Zappe under center next week, the Patriots aren’t built to play in the 30s.
The defense has to be better when it matters … or else.
Sinking Feeling
Those of you who read me closely or even follow me on Twitter (@mvcreature) know that my prediction for 2022 was for the Patriots to go 0-4 to start the year and then rip off the next four wins – Detroit, at Cleveland, Chicago and at the NY Jets.
So yes, they are ahead of my pace at 1-3, alone in last place in the AFC East.
Herein lies the problem, and it’s not Mac Jones’ ankle or Brian Hoyer’s concussion. It’s not the QB position at all.
The issue lies in the fact that these next four games are no longer considered anywhere close to automatics.
In fact, The Brook sports book in Seabrook opened with New England as a meager 2.5-point favorite next week against the 1-3 Lions.
The Lions?! 2.5 points?!
This season is going to be a struggle. No ifs, ands or buts.
Years of mediocre drafting, a less-than-fruitful 2021 free-agent buying binge, major attrition to a once-dominant coaching staff and the unexpected exit of the game’s greatest QB ever have left the Patriots among the bottom-feeders in the NFL.
Odds and Ends
Bailey Zappe definitely earned the respect of his teammates, even in defeat.
"I'm proud of the way he competed, man," said center David Andrews. "I thought he led us well. I thought he did a really good job."
One thought on the QB position. Zappe got hit ... hard ... by the Packers. With Brian Hoyer's concussion status and Mac Jones' high ankle sprain, you have to figure that Belichick will be scouring the free-agent wire for potential quarterback help. ...
Jakobi Meyers missed his second straight game, and honestly, the receivers could certainly done a better job helping the rookie out. There just aren't enough playmakers out there. ...
New England, at 1-3, is now in an almost must-win spot Sunday against the Lions. That's not a great place to be this early in the season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.