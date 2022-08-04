When it comes to Haverhill High basketball, Melissa Tarpy knows only one way — no matter what happens, you fight.
A member of the Hillies’ girls hoop dynasty as a player, she’s battled year in and year out as a coach, attempting to keep the city’s athletes in Brown and Gold.
Wednesday night, as the coach watched her Hillies in a Methuen Family Health Center summer league playoffs, Tarpy oozed optimism. At a time when her program needs a serious injection of talent — graduating six seniors from a 4-16 team — Haverhill got it in the form of “The Trio.”
“Coming back, I have three seniors, a junior and the rest are freshmen,” said Tarpy. “For the first time, I didn’t even have to worry about (losing girls to private schools). These girls have played together for a long time. They’re friends on an off the court. A lot of that has to do with building what they’re future can be. They see the bigger picture, what they’ve been working toward together.
“And there’s something to be said for playing in your hometown for your home school.”
“The Trio,” represents three of the top incoming ninth-graders in the city — Jasalyn Mora, Yami Ortiz and Tarpy’s daughter, Lilly Phillips.
“We’re the trio, and we’re going to turn it around,” said Mora, a long, slashing forward with a soft shooting touch and the toughness to take the ball in the post. “We’ve been ‘The Trio’ since middle school, and now we’re bringing it to high school.”
For a while, it was only a “Duo” with Mora and Ortiz coming through the ranks at the Consentino Middle School and Phillips at Hunking.
But when they first came together in sixth-grade travel ball, something just clicked.
“I love the chemistry between the three of us,” said Ortiz. “Jazy and I, we’ve always been ‘The Duo.’ and we would just destroy other teams together. Lilly and I are both point guards, and we just clicked.”
Together, they’ve grown, both on the court and off. The three future Hillies took hoops 12 months a year with Synergy AAU Basketball.
“It’s good to know these kids really want to play the game,” said Tarpy. “They’re passionate about it year-round. and they’ve been playing together for a long time now.”
As soon as school ended in June, though, the game changed. The girls have been immersed into the group of candidates to play varsity ball this winter. and with great opportunity, there is plenty of responsibility as well.
“I’m excited, especially because my sister (Haley) is on the team, and I’m playing with all of my people,” said Phillips. “We’ve been playing together for a while, four years now. It’s definitely different compared to our middle school years, it’s a challenge. You definitely have to earn your spot. It’s exciting.”
So far, and it is still just summer ball, the girls have eased their way in nicely. Part of the secret to their success has been the way the older girls returning to the program have stepped up.
“I really like the feel here. The girls are very warm, my friends are here, I like playing with this team,” said Ortiz.
“The older girls have helped to mature me in basketball, and handling high school-level basketball.”
Added Mora, “The girls make it like a family. You can see we’re not just teammates, it’s a family. It’s really nice.”
