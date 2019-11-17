BIDDEFORD, Maine -- Zoe Henderson made a decision over a year ago, before her unexpected rugby career ever started. She decided to enter the Miss Teen Massachusetts pageant in January 2020, in Lowell -- her first-ever pageant.
And, yes, she realizes she won’t look exactly like the rest of the contestants.
“I am entering because there is no one that looks like me in the pageant world and I didn’t see myself being represented,” said Henderson, of Lawrence, a sophomore at the University of New England. “I want girls to be able to look up to me and see a young, strong woman who plays a varsity contact sport, and isn’t a size two.
“I want to show girls that being tough can also be feminine,” she said. “You do not need to be one or the other.”
At 5-foot-8, 180 pounds, Henderson has since taken to Division 3 college rugby.
As for Miss Teen Massachusetts, she said, “I don’t see it as me entering a ‘beauty pageant,’ but more as, I want to be an advocate for anyone who has felt different or struggles to find their own identity and fit into society.”
“I signed up for the pageant before playing rugby,” she said.
“But I realized (for the pageant), I should probably get a better mouth guard.”
