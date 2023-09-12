Like Bobby Orr breaking out from behind his own net with the puck during a shorthanded rush, it was virtually perfect.
There was scant little to nitpick about when the Boston Bruins unveiled their 'Historic 100' list of players Tuesday. Covering a century's worth of hockey history here in the Hub, the independent committee of media members and other journalists, as well as historians and members of the hockey community, were pretty much spot-on in choosing the 100 players who best wore the spoked-B during their careers.
But what fun is it to simply agree with all every choice?
While the hockey minds that assembled to make these selections hit on everything from superstars and pluggers to goaltending greats and defensive wizards, there are a few areas in which we can point to and say, 'Yeah, but what about ... ?"
So, in deference to the six Stanley Cups captured by the Bruins during their 100-year history, here are three forwards, two defensemen and a goalie that I would've chosen for the Historic 100 — along with a half-dozen players I'd swap them in for.
Jimmy Herbert
Center/right wing, 1924-28
Who??? Well, if we're going to have a well represented team spanning a century's worth of hockey in our fair city, we need to consider all players ... and Herbert, who was there at the beginning of Bruins hockey, seems to have slipped through the cracks. He played in the very first game in team history and continued to do so for the next four seasons, finishing with 27 goals in a 36-game campaign his second year. Scoring wasn't plentiful back in the day, but he managed to average better than half-a-goal a game during his tenure in (then)-Brown-and Gold. Today, Herbert would probably be a 70-point, $7 million a year top six winger.
I'm swapping out another player from his area, Harry Oliver.
Joey Juneau
Center, 1992-94
Full disclosure: I had forgotten that Juneau actually played more career games with Montreal (212) than in Boston, where he began his career and played 161 contests in his first three big league seasons. Let's not forget, however, that he was an assist machine during his two full seasons on Causeway Street, putting up 142 of them and averaging more than a point-per-game. Yeah, general manager Harry Sinden famously said that Juneau "should learn how to yodel" when the youngster threatened to play in Switzerland rather than turn pro with Boston over (what else?) a monetary dispute, but there's no arguing that he wasn't an excellent second line facilitator behind Adam Oates on some good early 1990s Boston squads.
A serviceable player during his time in Boston, Ted Donato was not Joe Juneau. Let's flip these two on the list.
Bob Sweeney
Center, 1987-91
This inclusion surprised me; although he also played for Buffalo, Calgary and the Islanders in his 11-year NHL career, Sweeney has always seemed like a natural Bruin to me. He's a Massachusetts guy, a big (6-foot-3) tough two-way center who could score a little (81 goals, 193 points in 382 games here), kill penalties, cause disruption, and mix it up (509 penalty minutes). He wasn't spectacular at any one thing, but Sweeney was a part of two Stanley Cup finalists and currently serves as President of the Boston Bruins Foundation.
My apologies, Leo Labine, but I've got to make you a healthy scratch for this exercise.
Kyle McLaren
Defenseman, 1996-2002
The Bruins' No. 1 pick (9th overall) in 1995, McLaren entered the NHL as an 18-year-old and played a regular role right away, skating in 74 games and putting up 17 points and 73 penalty minutes to earn a spot on the All-Rookie team. The 6-foot-4, 230-pounder was a good skater for a big man, not afraid to get physical, and had 34 goals and had 124 points as a defensive defenseman. The two things he's best known for, however, are likely what ultimately kept him off this list. In Game 4 of the Eastern Conference quarterfinals at the Montreal Forum, he dropped Montreal's Richard Zednik with a vicious elbow to the face, getting himself suspended for the next three games. Boston lost all three in a first round upset. He also demanded to be traded that summer when GM Mike O'Connell offered him a two-way contract, meaning he could've been optioned to Providence and made far less in salary.
Still, his contributions on the Bruins' blue line for seven years deserve a place on this team. I'd bump Rick Smith, a fine defensive player who won two Cups in his three Boston seasons but who was five inches shorter and 30 pounds lighter, for some of McLaren's snarl.
Adam McQuaid
Defenseman, 2010-18
Straight out of Central Casting as far as rugged, physical defensemen go, McQuaid was a fan favorite not because of his flash and dash or up-ice exploits, but he was tough, unselfish and had one of the best team-first mentalities in franchise history. A monster of man at 6-foot-5 and 209 pounds, he was pound-for-pound one of the toughest men in the league. Few descriptions ever fit a hockey player better than when Pierre McGuire referred to him during the 2011 Stanley Cup Final against Vancouver as "one tough hombre". While not a brawler, he inflicted a lot of pain during his 55 career fights in Black-and-Gold. Injuries and missed time probably cost him a spot on the Historic 100.
So who does he go in for? A former teammate of his on the back end, Andrew Ference.
'Sugar' Jim Henry
Goalie, 195-54
Henry's numbers — 93-99-44 in four seasons in Boston — don't exact scream 'legend'. But know a few facts about him: he led some decidedly so-so teams (only finishing high as third place once in the 6-team NHL) and took them to the playoffs each time. He played every single minute of all 70 games his first three seasons in Boston, posting goals-against averages of 2.51, 2.46 and 2.59. Henry backboned the Bruins to the 1953 Stanley Cup final against Montreal, toppling heavily favored and top seeded Detroit in the semis. He's also in one of the most famous photos in hockey history; with a pair of black eyes suffered the game before, Henry is seen shaking hands with Maurice Richard of the Canadiens following Game 7 of their semifinal (The Rocket, having been knocked out cold earlier in the game, came back to of course score the game-winner).
Byron Dafoe was here one year longer and won a few more games (132) than Henry, but Sugar Jim gets my nod.
