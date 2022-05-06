Jarren Duran is getting another shot at the big leagues.
The Red Sox are calling up the top outfield prospect along with reliever John Schreiber after center fielder Kiké Hernández and pitcher Rich Hill were placed on the COVID-19 injured list, manager Alex Cora announced Friday. Hernández and Hill have not tested positive but are experiencing symptoms, he said.
Duran will start at center field in Hernández's place and is expected to bat leadoff.
"I think that's his best spot," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "He's here, we'll use him. He's been leading off the whole season so we'll put him out there and let him do his thing."
Duran's promotion comes after the 25-year-old enjoyed a terrific start to 2022 in the minor leagues. Entering Friday Duran was batting .397 with a 1.116 OPS, and he's played especially well over the past week. Since last Thursday Duran is batting .480 with a monstrous 1.495 OPS, including two doubles, two triples, two home runs and eight RBI.
Arguably his best game came Thursday against Toledo, when he went 3 for 4 with a three-run home run in a 5-4 Worcester win.
Last year Duran was initially called up on July 17 and played 33 games with the big league club. He struggled mightily in that first stint, batting .215 with a .241 on-base percentage while striking out 40 times with only four walks. He also was a notable downgrade defensively from Kiké Hernández in center field, but his early performance this season suggests he's made significant strides in all aspects of his game and might be better prepared for the higher level of competition.
"The version we saw in spring training was a better version than the one we saw last year," Cora said. "He made a conscious effort to stay in the gaps, not as pull happy, in 2020 on the outside he made some changes and it was fun to watch, home run derby and he got power, but for us to get the full package we're getting to the closest version."
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.