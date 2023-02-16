It seems like every spring someone comes out of nowhere and puts on a show in Fort Myers. The minor leaguers, non-roster invitees or otherwise anonymous camp bodies make the most of their big chance and become appointment viewing throughout the Grapefruit League schedule.
Most of these springtime heroes inevitably get bumped back to the minors and aren’t heard from again once the regular season begins, but every once in awhile someone manages to make the Opening Day roster and potentially make an impact well into the summer.
So who could emerge as this year’s springtime stars? Here are a few of the non-roster invitees who warrant watching.
Niko Goodrum, Util
Goodrum is a virtual unknown to most Red Sox fans, but he probably has the best chance of any non-roster invitee to earn a spot on the Opening Day roster. The 30-year-old utility man has played six big league seasons, including two with more than 400 plate appearances in Detroit between 2018-19, and has played every position on the diamond except catcher.
That experience and versatility will be a major asset, and with Trevor Story out indefinitely and Adalberto Mondesi unlikely to be ready by Opening Day the Red Sox will have to add a middle infielder. Story going to the 60-day injured list will also open up a 40-man roster spot, so unless the Red Sox make a late acquisition or if one of the rookies dominates camp, Goodrum has a clear lane to make the team. All he has to do is go out and earn it.
Raimel Tapia, OF
As Toronto’s fourth outfielder Tapia was a thorn in Boston’s side all season. The 29-year-old only hit seven home runs, but three of them came against the Red Sox, including an inside the park grand slam during the 28-5 bloodbath on July 22. That play, and the sight of Jarren Duran losing the ball in the lights and staring in disbelief when it landed 30 feet behind him, became one of the enduring moments of the failed 2022 season.
Ironically, Duran and Tapia will now be competing against one another for potentially the last spot on the bench. Red Sox manager Alex Cora has repeatedly emphasized the need to become faster and more dynamic, and with MLB’s new pitch clock and shift ban set to take effect having speedsters could become a big competitive advantage. Duran has the edge by virtue of his being on the 40-man already, but if Tapia comes on strong it might be hard to keep him off the roster.
Jorge Alfaro, C
Though Reese McGuire and Connor Wong largely played well upon taking on full-time catching duties last season, the position can’t be called an area of strength for the Red Sox. Prior to his arrival in Boston last August McGuire had historically been a non-contributor offensively, and the second-year Wong only has 33 big league games to his name.
Enter Alfaro, a minor-league signee who has by far the most big league experience of any catcher in the organization. The 29-year-old previously served as Miami’s everyday catcher in 2019, and for those unfamiliar with his game, Alfaro never walks, strikes out a ton but crushes the ball whenever he does make contact. Alfaro is also playing for Colombia in the World Baseball Classic, but if he plays well (or if McGuire/Wong struggles) he could conceivably elbow his way into the big league equation.
Ryan Sherriff, LHP
It’s hard to imagine any pitchers making the Red Sox as a non-roster invitee. The club already has a deep well of arms on the 40-man fighting for the last spots, but if anyone has a chance it’s probably Sherriff.
Sherriff’s advantage is that he is a lefty with prior big league experience. Right now the Red Sox only have two lefties in their bullpen, Joely Rodriguez and Richard Bleier, and if either one gets hurt Sherriff would be the logical replacement. The 32-year-old could also see additional action while Bleier is away competing for Israel in the World Baseball Classic, so his outings will be worth watching even if he does start the season at Triple-A.
Ryan Fitzgerald, Util.
Fitzgerald was the unquestioned star of last year’s spring training, batting .313 with four home runs and an eye-popping 1.513 OPS in 11 Grapefruit League games. He did everything he could have possibly done to make the team, though it wasn’t enough and he wound up spending all of 2022 at Triple-A Worcester.
At that point, however, the Red Sox were loaded in the infield with Xander Bogaerts, Trevor Story, Rafael Devers and Christian Arroyo all locks to make the roster. Now? Barring any late acquisitions the Red Sox will almost certainly need to add at least one infielder to the 40-man roster while Story and Adalberto Mondesi are on the injured list. If the 28-year-old has a similarly dominant showing in camp then maybe this time he’ll finally get the call.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.