MANCHESTER, N.H. – Replacing a three-year starting quarterback is never easy. Especially when that quarterback, Jake Travis, led Pelham to three consecutive New Hampshire state championships, and 30 consecutive wins, totalling up for the fourth-longest active streak in the nation.
Well, that quarterback transition to Nick Muise looked a whole lot smoother than anyone could have imagined.
On a cool Friday night, the Pythons trounced Manchester West, 49-0.
Pelham’s captain, running back Dom Herrling, began the evening with a 52-yard run and the Pythons never looked back.
“Tonight was great, but we hold higher expectations for ourselves each week,” said Herrling. “Next week, we will be facing off against a much better team, so we need to come together as a team and take next week very seriously.”
West had plenty of question marks heading into the season, with 80 percent of the roster playing their first football snaps ever.
Jake Ciulla opened things up with a 13-yard rushing touchdown, and the Pythons defense immediately put the ball back in the offense’s hands after an interception from Doria landed in the arms of defensive back Justin Bowlan.
Muise did not have to do much in his first ever varsity start, but played well, throwing for a perfect 3 for 3 and finding 6-foot-4 tight end Junior McKinnon for the second Pelham touchdown of the game.
One of the key pieces returning this year for the Pythons was defensive lineman Memphis Patterson. The wrestling standout had three sacks on the night, and the Blue Knights did not have an answer against the rush.
Up 28-0 at the break, Herrling returned the opening kickoff of the second half for a 77-yard touchdown, sealing the deal on the opening night win.
“I read my blocks and I saw a bunch of openings that the big guys up front left for me,” said Herrling. “It’s a new offense this year, but we are coming together as a team, and we are all excited to see what this season brings.”
“We certainly need to clean up some things out there, but it’s good to see this squad come together as they did tonight,” added Pelham head coach Tom Babaian. “The defense played well, but there were too many penalties tonight.”
Pelham 49, M
anchester West 0
Manchester West (0-1) 0 0 0 0 — 0
Pelham (1-0) 21 7 14 7 — 49
Scoring Summary
Jake Ciulla 13 run (Colby Crear kick)
Junior McKinnon 6 pass from Nick Muise (Crear kick)
Ciulla 5 run (Crear kick)
Dom Herrling 10 run (Crear kick)
Herrling 77 kickoff return (Crear kick)
Justin Bowlan 10 run (Crear kick)
Kevin Hardy 8 run (Crear kick)
Statistical Leaders
Passing: P – Nick Muise 3-for-3, 30 yards, 1 TD, 0 INTs; W – Gio Doria 6-for-21, 46 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.
Rushing: P – Dom Herrling 6-177, 2 TDs; Jake Ciulla 4-90, 2 TDs; Kevin Hardy 1-10, 1 TD; Brady Williams 5-40; William Nicolls 3-20. W – Doria 17-7; Kissanga Bullen 7-5.
Receiving: P – Junior McKinnon 3-30; W – Keshawn Foster 6-46.
