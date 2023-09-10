DERRY, N.H. -- Pinkerton quarterback Tim Hersom knew exactly the friendly ribbing he would receive when he reached the sidelines on Saturday.
Normally a pocked passer, the senior took off running, threw a stellar juke move to send a defender stumbling in the other direction, then scampered the rest of the way for a 52-yard touchdown as his sideline erupted in raucous cheers.
"I don't run a lot, so when I do everyone has fun with it," said Hersom, who ran for just 59 total yards for the season as the starting QB in 2022. "I always hear it from the guys about whatever I do out there. I threw a decent cut, and I heard the guys go crazy. I don't take off much, so when I do, the guys get excited."
Hersom broke touchdown runs of 13 and 52 yards, finishing the day with 77 ground yards on five carries, and threw another score, to lead Pinkerton a 51-6 win over Alvirne on Saturday morning.
The game was originally scheduled to be played on Friday, but was pushed back a day due to the inclement weather that hit New Hampshire and Massachusetts.
Adding to the challenge, kickoff on Saturday was at 9 a.m.
"It was rough," said Hersom. "We all got ready to play (on Friday). We were standing across from Alvirne for an hour and a half on Friday night waiting to find out if we were going to play. To find out it was postponed was tough. But we wanted to play football, so we were glad it was moved to Saturday.
"I was in the locker room at 6:30 a.m. (on Saturday). It was tough, but we always have so much great excitement in the locker room. We had music going, we were all making noise. We were ready to go."
Hersom ran for his 18-yard score -- the first rushing TD of his varsity career -- with 6:03 left in the first quarter. He notched his 52-yard score with 5:03 to go in the first half, then added his passing TD just 0:54 before halftime, finding Landon Mackiernan in the end zone for a 14-yard score that gave the Astros a dominant 38-6 halftime advantage.
"That was a great play by Landon," said Hersom. "He cut inside far enough that the cornerback bit, and he was wide open. It was an easy pitch-and-catch. It was a really good day."
The other major highlight came with 3:30 left in the first half, when punt returner Matthew Morrison scooped the ball up on a bounce at his own 5-yard line, and sprinted 95 yards for a touchdown.
"I just saw a wall of red blockers and green field," said Morrison, who added another long return. "I just took it up the side, and got some great blocks. It got the team hyped. It was great."
Morrison also ran for 69 yards on seven carries, while Caden Michaud had 97 yards and a touchdown on seven carries, and fullback Ryan Catineau ran for 62 yards and a TD on six rushes. The Astros took the starters out after the first possession of the second half.
"It's always great to get out here and play football, especially after the game was postponed," said Morrison. "And it's even better to win."
Pinkerton 51, Alvirne 6
Alvirne (1-1): 0 6 0 0 — 6
Pinkerton (2-0): 21 17 7 6 — 51
First Quarter
P — Caden Michaud 47 run (Peyton Harmony kick), 8:11
P — Tim Hersom (Harmony kick), 6:03
P — Matthew Morrison 95 punt return (Harmony kick), 3:30
Second Quarter
P — Harmony 41 field goal, 9:02
A — Aiden Mills 67 run (pass failed), 6:30
P — Hersom 52 run (Harmony kick), 5:30
P — Landon Mackierman14 pass from Hersom (Harmony kick), 0:54
Third Quarter
P — Ryan Catineau 25 run (Harmony kick), 8:24
Fourth Quarter
P — James Caruso 31 pass from Aiden McDonald (kick failed), 7:42
INDIVIDUAL LEADERS
RUSHING: Pinkerton (42-391) — Caden Michaud 7-97, Ryan Catineau 6-62, Matthew Morrison 7-69, Timothy Hersom 5-77, James Caruso 5-28, James Knudsen 3-22, Brodan Kimbark 2-10, Colin Gearing 2-12, Manny Ramirez 2-10, Aiden McDonald 2-5, Joe Osanya 1-(-1); Alvirne (22-123) — Aiden Mills 14-111, Shawn Boudreau 5-7, Mitchell Landmesser 3-5
PASSING: Pinkerton — Hersom 1-2-0, 14, McDonald 1-1-0, 31; Alvirne — Boudreau 2-6-0, 4
RECEIVING: Pinkerton — Caruso 1-31, Landon Mackierman 1-14; Alvirne — Mills 2-4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.