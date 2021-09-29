BOSTON — Hard as it’s been for Red Sox fans to accept, Mookie Betts is not walking through that Fenway Park clubhouse door.
And if he does, he will probably be wearing a Los Angeles Dodgers uniform.
Widely panned from the moment the ink dried, the Betts trade remains a sore spot for Red Sox Nation. That probably won’t ever change, but two years later its evident the Red Sox didn’t give away the future Hall of Famer for nothing.
With a few adjustments to his game, Alex Verdugo might have it in him to become the kind of player who could make the Betts trade possibly a draw or, God forbid, a win for the Red Sox.
As the prized return in the franchise-altering trade, Verdugo came to Boston with great expectations. Renowned as one of baseball’s top prospects, he was brought in because the Red Sox believed he could become a key player on a future contender.
That’s a lot for any player to live up to, and while he’s aware of the investment the Red Sox made in him, Verdugo tries not to get too caught up in the big picture.
“I don’t care about living up to any type of investment,” Verdugo said. “Mookie played here but at the end of the day we all go out here and we all play. It’s not living up to anybody, I play my game and I know I’ll be good.”
Two years into his Red Sox career and nearing the end of his first full 162-game season as a big league starter, Verdugo has given the Red Sox a lot to like. He’s proven himself a capable player with loads of potential, but also one with a significant flaw.
Verdugo’s inability to hit lefties this year has been a blemish on an otherwise successful 2021 campaign, and it’s a weakness that seems to have come out of nowhere. His first year as a big league regular in 2019 he batted .327 against lefties, and in last year’s pandemic shortened 2020 season he batted .320. This year he’s only hitting .227 against lefties, a split that has forced him into a platoon role, particularly since Kyle Schwarber joined the club at the trade deadline.
“This year has been a really good year and a bad year at the same time,” Verdugo said. “I’m hitting righties better than I have my whole career and struggling against lefties like I never have in my career.”
Outside of the lefty struggles, Verdugo has played well. He is hitting .323 against righties, continuing a years-long trend of steady improvement in that area. He has set career-highs in hits (152), runs (88), doubles (31), home runs (13), RBI (59) and walks (51) while batting .289 with a .783 OPS for the year. He’s been solid defensively in left field as well — no easy feat at Fenway Park — though significantly less so when bumped over to center.
He was also arguably the best player on the team in 2020 and was one of the few bright spots in an otherwise dark and depressing season. He led the Red Sox in Wins Above Replacement (2.1), finished second on the team in OPS (.844) and his .308 average ranked fifth in the American League.
Most encouraging of all, this year Verdugo proved he can perform over a full 162-game schedule and fight through the bumps that come along the way. After a midseason slump that saw him dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 in the lineup, Verdugo caught fire and has batted .333 with a .863 OPS since the start of August.
“June and July was a struggle for me body-wise, mental-wise, everything,” Verdugo said. “I was grinding. Those felt like my dog days and August and September I feel fine. I don’t feel like how I should be feeling right now, I feel good.”
Verdugo obviously isn’t Mookie Betts, but at 25 years old he’s still years away from the prime of his career, and if he figures things out against lefties he could potentially develop into an all-star. Unpopular as the Betts trade was, if Verdugo reaches his potential it’ll be hard to argue the trade wasn’t worthwhile.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
