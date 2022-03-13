Tom Brady recants his previous statement – that he has retired – and is returning for, at least, one more season (2022) with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
America’s response: What? No! Shut up?! I knew he wasn’t done. He’s selfish! I love it! Etc., etc.
Nobody should be shocked or surprised.
Did anybody “shocked” or “surprised” watch Tom Brady play the 2021 season or, more specifically, his last playoff game against the eventual Super Bowl championship Los Angeles Rams in which he helped lead the comeback from a 27-3 deficit?
Even better, Brady’s complete body of work at age 44 earned him runner-up in the MVP voting behind Aaron Rodgers. and a lot of people thought Brady got jobbed.
As for his initial statement, that Reason No. 1 he was calling it quits two months ago was to spend more time with his family? It was a legitimate reason, with children entering those difficult middle school years and wanting their dad – even famous dads deal with this – around more often.
In looking back at Brady’s “retirement” on social media, it was tepid. It didn’t have the raw emotion every other legend seems to expel at the end.
It was basically a, well, forced retirement.
Here’s an educated guess: Mrs. Brady put her foot down and said it’s time.
And after the difficult things Brady dealt with in 2021, including some back-and-forth with head coach Bruce Arians and later quitter Antonio Brown, who said Brady never really was in his corner, the time seemed as good as any to call it a legendary career.
Add in the cherry on top, the fact that the Bucs were losing a few key players to free agency and possibly retirement.
Gisele is on the record, particularly due to “unreported” concussions, that she wants her husband to stop playing. She wants him to have all his marbles come time they move into the next stage of their life.
What we haven’t seen is Brady, probably fidgety and not happy.
Sure, he probably was still eating vegetable ice cream and drinking a gallon of water every day, but the fire still burned.
There’s a great story from Bill Parcells early retirement in 1979 from coaching to be with the family, with then-Mrs. Parcells saying it was football or family.
He was working with a land development firm for less than a year when she saw how miserable he was and said he could coach again.
I’m guessing Brady tried the retirement thing. and he was miserable, particularly because physically he was every bit as good as he was at age 30.
Remember, tight end Rob Gronkowski, who is a free agent, continued to work out in Tampa at the Bucs facility as recently as a week ago. Was that a telling sign? You’d have to think Brady told him to hang in there a little while longer.
Some people are upset with Brady, particularly here in New England, calling him selfish, particularly due to timing of the Ukraine invasion, the announcement of the March Madness brackets, etc.
I disagree.
There is a never a good time or the right time.
Brady’s coming back to play football, at 45 years old, which he said was a goal over a half-dozen years ago.
The NFL just got a little better today. The dude with seven Super Bowl rings is back.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
