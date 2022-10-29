DERRY – Backfield mates Cole Yennaco and Jacob Albert turned their senior nights into personal career-highlight reels, and in turn, Pinkerton will have at least one more home game this season.
With Yennaco scoring all five of his team’s touchdowns and Albert piling up 220 rushing yards of his own, Pinkerton held off visiting Concord 34-31 in a game where the winner assured itself of hosting a first-round playoff match next week.
“These were two competitive teams and going into this both of us had the mindset it was a playoff game,” Yennaco said. “It determined seeding. It determined home-field advantage, so we weren’t holding anything back.”
With both teams scoring on all but one of their first-half possessions, no drive was bigger than the one Pinkerton (7-2) put together heading into intermission.
Taking over at its own 19 with 56.7 seconds left and holding a three-point lead, the Astros went to their 2-minute offense, looking for a quick strike before the break.
Pinkerton’s 2-minute offense, however, isn’t like others because the Astros proceeded to run the ball on six of their next seven plays.
“That’s what we’ve done here forever,” Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly said. “I’ll throw the ball, and we can throw as you saw, but I’m a firm believer of running the football in high school. And if you’ve got the people who can do it, the backs that can do it. And you have the speed that we have, it’s not a bad thing. Even with that time left on the clock, I always felt we could break one. If not, we have a field goal kicker.”
With Albert breaking off quick dashes of 20 and 27 yards and Yennaco adding 24 on one of his, Pinkerton’s only throw was a spike to stop the clock at the 15 with 15.8 seconds remaining.
Yennaco handled the remaining yardage on the ensuing play to give the Astros a 27-17 advantage with 12.8 seconds left. It was the second time in his career Yennaco had run for four touchdowns in an opening half.
His first score (1-yarder) brought the Astros within 7-6 midway through the first while his next two (3-and 2-yarders) each provided three-point leads in the second quarter.
“Our goal was to get the outside,” said Yennaco, who finished with 105 yards on 17 carries. “We have those fast guys like Jacob Albert (25 carries) and Matt Morrison (64 yards on seven attempts) and they got outside for big yardage. It made it easy for me to run right in for like three yards.”
Concord (6-3) went 87 yards on its first possession of the second half to cut its deficit to 27-24. After forcing the Astros only punt, the Crimson Tide took over at their own 26 and three plays later, faced with a fourth-and-one, gambled. But Ilia Bahuma was stood up short by Ryan Catineau before he was joined by the remainder of the Pinkerton front-seven for no gain.
“The defense came through when we needed it,” O’Reilly said. “We gave up some big plays tonight … but when we needed it, the defense made the stop.”
The Astros responded with a quick six-play drive that Yennaco capped with an 8-yard run for a 34-24 lead. And while Concord once again answered with a touchdown to cut the lead to three with 5:12 remaining, Pinkerton grabbed a couple first downs to run out the clock.
Pinkerton heads into the postseason with an offense that has scored at least 27 points while winning four of its past five.
“We’re confident,” Yennaco said. “After this our boys are ready to go. Our line is firing on all cylinders, and we’re pumped.”
