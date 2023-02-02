Renowned track historian Larry Newman of Haverhill has compiled the latest New England Indoor Track and Field rankings, through January, for the 2022-2023 season. And a pair of locals are leading the way.
Pinkerton’s Jordan Wheaton and Andover’s Ashley Sheldon are tied with three athletes from Connecticut for the New England lead in the high jump with a 5-6. Both are new to the leaderboard. Sheldon scored the new PR at the MSTCA Coaches Invitational on Sunday, while Wheaton hit the jump at the Pinkerton Field Events Meet last week.
The only other New Hampshire athlete to appear is Londonderry’s Sean Clegg, who leads New England in the 600 (1:21.07).
Massachusetts placed 32 other athletes in the lead — male and female — including St. John’s Prep’s Aithan Bezanson in the pentathlon (3,127 points) and Nate Lopez in the 2-mile (9:15.15) and Austin Prep’s Nicholas Genese in the 35-pound weight throw (40-0.75).
