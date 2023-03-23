You knew the takes were coming the moment Edwin Diaz went down in a heap.
Diaz, the electrifying New York Mets closer, had just recorded the final out to eliminate the Dominican Republic and send Puerto Rico through to the knockout rounds of the World Baseball Classic. The raucous celebration immediately turned to a scene of devastation when Diaz suffered a torn patellar tendon that will likely knock him out for the entire 2023 season.
Diaz wasn’t the only high-profile injury to occur in the tournament. Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve suffered a broken thumb when he was hit by a pitch during Venezuela’s game against the U.S. Those incidents prompted predictable responses from certain segments of the sports community, with many decrying the tournament as “meaningless” and suggesting big league players shouldn’t take part going forward.
With respect, those people don’t know what they’re talking about.
Injuries aside, this year’s World Baseball Classic was a rousing success. The action was compelling, the talent on display across the board was outstanding and the level of interest across the world was eye-opening. The fact that the championship came down to a showdown between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, the two best players in the world and teammates with the Los Angeles Angels, was the icing on the cake.
To suggest this tournament is “meaningless” is embarrassingly narrow-minded. Just ask the players themselves, many of whom described the World Baseball Classic as one of the most important and meaningful opportunities of their baseball careers.
“It’s hard to sum up into words what these last couple of weeks have meant to me,” said Trout, the three-time MVP and Team USA captain. “I had the time of my life representing that USA on my chest.”
“It was a dream to represent Puerto Rico, represent my country. and to do it with such a special group and the fanbase was incredible,” said Francisco Lindor, Diaz’s teammate with both Puerto Rico and the Mets, who added that he supports big league participation in the WBC and would 100% play again in 2026 if able.
The tournament also provided some amazing subplots. Where else are you going to see a story like the Czech Republic, whose players all have full-time jobs and who were still able to hold their own against some of the best in the world?
If that’s not good enough for you, then look at the numbers.
According to MLB more than 1 million fans attended the tournament’s first-round games, nearly doubling the total from the last tournament in 2017. The crowd atmosphere inside each venue has been electric too, with each country’s fanbase bringing a level of passion and engagement rivaled in America only by top college student sections.
Television viewership across the world is also up significantly, with ratings in South Korea up 36%, Mexico up 103% and Taiwan up 151%.
And then there’s Japan.
It’s hard to describe how big a deal Samurai Japan is. The Japanese national team occupies a level of stardom comparable to The Beatles and Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls at their peaks, and the viewership numbers they pulled over the past few weeks defy comprehension.
Throughout the tournament Japan’s games have drawn Super Bowl-level viewership across the country, and the group stage matchup with South Korea garnered 62 million Japanese viewers, more than any World Series game ever.
That’s an unimaginable number for a country with a total population of 125 million, and the quarterfinal against Italy reportedly did even better, with 48.7% of Japanese households tuning in.
It’s true American interest in the World Baseball Classic still lags far behind the rest of the world, but just because the tournament isn’t yet the be-all, end-all here like it is elsewhere else doesn’t make it meaningless.
Besides, the whole point of the World Baseball Classic is growing interest in baseball across the world. In that respect, this year’s tournament was an unrivaled triumph.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com.
Twitter: @MacCerullo.
