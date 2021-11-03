Could multiple state football championships be on the horizon for Eagle-Tribune area teams?
The Massachusetts and New Hampshire football state tournaments kick off this weekend, and a few local teams enter as favorites.
Surging Central Catholic is poised to make a run at a Division 1 state title in the newly-realigned Massachusetts tournament, while upstart Timberlane and defending Division 3 state champion Pelham are both No. 1 seeds in New Hampshire after dominant regular seasons.
“This team believes we can do something special,” said Timberlane receiver/defensive back Ethan Stewart. “But we’re not going to worry about how people are ranking us. We’re going to work as hard as we can to achieve our goal.”
Then there are teams like Methuen, Salem and Pinkerton that have the talent to surprise.
Central hungry for shot
A year after missing out on a state title run due to COVID-19 cancelling the postseason, Central Catholic is posed for another big postseason. The Raiders (7-1) are the No. 2 seed in Division 1, having won six straight by a combined 240-48. The Raiders will open the postseason by hosting No. 15 Wenymouth (5-3) on Friday (7 p.m.)
The Raiders are, of course, led by defending Eagle-Tribune offensive MVP Ayden Pereira (18 TD passes, 11 TD runs) and receivers Justice McGrail (10 TD catches) and Preston Zinter, who caught two TDs last week.
“We’re extremely excited heading into the playoffs,” said Pereira. “It’s win or go home so everyone’s gotta be locked in.”
Methuen hosts legendary Everett
Methuen (6-2) is the No. 8 seed in Division 1 and earned a home game (Friday, 7 p.m), but was rewarded with legendary Everett (7-0). The Crimson Tide have outscored opponents 298-43, but fell in the rankings due in large part to strength of schedule.
“Everett’s a tough opponent, but it doesn’t change our approach,” said Methuen defensive back/receiver Jason Silverio. “No matter who we play, we have to execute and make plays to win in the playoffs. We feel confident.”
Leading the Rangers are QB Drew Eason (1,373 yards, 15 TDs passing) and running back JP Muniz (679 rushing yards, 15 TDs).
Andover, Lawrence on the road
Andover (5-3) is the No. 11 seed in Division 1, and will make the hour-long drive to face No. 6 Wachusett (7-1) on Friday ( 7 p.m.) The Golden Warriors are led by running back/linebacker Lincoln Beal (763 rushing yards, 661 receiving yards, 19 total TDs).
“Coming off three straight wins, we’re feeling good,” said QB/defensive back Scotty Brown (1,116 passing yards). “We’re playing Wachusett, and they’re coming off seven straight wins, so they are a good team. We’re ready to go!”
No. 12 Lawrence (4-4), having lost 4 of 5 after a stellar start, will make a 1.5 hour trek to No. 5 Springfield Central (6-1), which nearly beat Central Catholic (67-52 final score) in September.
The Lancers will need big contributions from QB Jayden Abreu (942 yards, 11 TDs passing) and playmakers like Andy Medina (9 total TDs).
“We are proud to be a part of the playoffs,” said Lawrence coach Rhandy Audete. “We’re backing into the playoffs, as opposed to playing great football, but we have to put that behind us. We’re excited to face a great program like Springfield Central.”
North Andover, Pentucket look to surprise
After a regular season testing itself against Division 1 programs — including a near upset of Methuen last week — North Andover is a team that could surprise in the tournament. The Scarlet Knights (3-5) are the No. 10 seed in Division 2, and will travel an hour to No. 7 Natick (7-1).
Leading the charge for North Andover is breakout QB Jack O’Connell (14 TD passes, 9 TD rushes) and running back Jack Ferullo (5 TDs).
Pentucket has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the fall at 6-2 after going winless in Fall 2. The Green and White are the No. 4 seed in Division 5, and will open the postseason against their tradition Thanksgiving rival, No. 13 Triton (3-4) on Saturday (noon) at Haverhill’s Trinity Stadium. Leading the way for Pentucket is QB Chase Dwight (961 yards, 6 TDs passing, 9 TDs rushing).
Timberlane the team to beat
Just two years removed from a winless season, and a year after scoring its first playoff win since 2001, Timberlane finds itself the top seed in the New Hampshire Division 2 tournament with a perfect 9-0 record. They beat all but one opponent by at least two touchdowns.
“It’s a new, but a very good feeling being the favorite going into playoffs,” said Owls pass rushing ace Bryce Parker. “We’ve worked very hard for this opportunity and we’ll do whatever it takes to not put it to waste.”
Timberlane opens the postseason Friday night (6:30 p.m.), hosting No. 8 Gilford-Belmont (5-3), a team it beat 47-12 on Oct. 1. Leading the Owl offense is the explosive running back duo of Dom Pallaria (730 yards, 11 TDs rushing) and Dan Post (731 rushing yards, 13 TDs).
Salem, Pinkerton look to surprise
In the New Hampshire Division 1 South/West bracket, No. 3 Salem (6-2) and No. 4 Pinkerton (7-2) will have to go through teams that beat them in the regular season on Saturday. The Blue Devils will travel to Nashua (6:30 p.m.) to face No. 2 Bishop Guertin (7-2) while the Astros will visit No. 1 Londonderry (8-1) at 1 p.m..
Salem is led by running backs Aidan McDonald (1,033 rushing yards, 17 TDs) and Tommy Ahlers (842 rushing yards, 13 TDs). Pinkerton is paced by Cole Yennaco (952 rushing yards, 16 TDs), and hopes co-top back Jacob Albert (502 rushing yards, 4 TDs in four games) can get healthy.
Pelham ready to repeat
For the second straight season, Division 3 top seed Pelham (7-0) hasn’t been tested. The Pythons have outscored opponents 346-35, and their smallest margin of victory was 32 points.
Pelham opens on Saturday (1 p.m), hosing a Kearsarge squad it beat 52-8 on Sept. 17. The Pythons are led by fullback Ethan Demmons (11 TDs).
