Along with the excitement, there’s a hint of deja vu throughout the Methuen High football team as the Massachusetts Division 1 state tournament kicks off this weekend.
A year ago, the Rangers welcomed legendary state power Everett to Nicholson Stadium to kick off the postseason.
This fall, Methuen will open the state tourney at home against another iconic program — Brockton High School.
“Facing Brockton is very similar to playing Everett last year,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star Rangers quarterback Drew Eason. “We’re the No. 8 seed playing the No. 9 seed, so it will be a competitive game for sure. Everett and Brockton are two of the best teams in Massachusetts history, so it’s sort of a repeat of last year. Brockton is also very big and athletic just like Everett was last year. Both teams definitely have Division 1 level talent for sure.”
The Rangers beat Everett in a thriller last fall, one of the biggest wins in program history.
No. 8 seed Methuen (6-2) would love to do the same this fall, when No. 9 Brockton (7-1) comes to town Friday for a 7 p.m. kickoff in the Round of 16.
“We’re feeling good about this game,” said tight end/linebacker Anesti Touma. “It’s the playoffs, so everyone is going to be playing their best and we are going to go out and work harder than anyone. It is kind of like playing Everett last year. They have big kids on the line and athletes all over the field. It’s going to come down to who makes fewer mistakes and plays harder. Playing at home is going to help us a lot having our fans behind us.”
The Rangers are, of course, led by Shane Eason (781 rushing yards, 549 receiving yards, 24 total TDs) and Drew Eason (1,453 yards, 16 TD passes).
They will have to contend with a Brockton squad that has won six straight and averages 38.3 points a game while allowing 21.1 points a game.
“This Brockton team is very talented and should be just as difficult as Everett last year,” said receiver/defensive back Xander Silva. “We are very excited for this game. After Everett last year we have the confidence to beat this team as long as we give it our all.”
UNBEATEN ANDOVER READY TO KEEP ROLLING
After finishing the regular season undefeated, No. 2-seeded Andover (8-0) will kick off its quest for a state title on Friday, welcoming No. 15 Lynn Classical (5-2) to Eugene V. Lovely Field (7 p.m.)
“We’re ready to go and we’re excited for this Friday night,” said Andover Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback Scott Brown. “We have worked hard to get to 8-0, and now it’s time to get win No. 9. Being undefeated doesn’t add any pressure in my opinion. Every team that makes the playoffs is good so we look at it as every team is 0-0.”
Led by Brown (1,395 yards, 15 TDs passing, 713 yards, 8 TD rushing) and Lincoln Beal (498 yards rushing, 16 TDs), Andover is averaging 40.8 points a game and allowing 17.4 points a game, led by Brian McSweeney (84 tackles). Lynn Classical lost 31-0 to Everett last week.
If Andover and archrival Central Catholic win this week and next, they will meet in the state semifinals.
“We’re confident heading into the playoffs,” said running back Patrick Layman, “but we know we’ll have to play some of our best football to advance. We’re going to be ready to go for Friday.”
CENTRAL CATHOLIC EYES TITLE GAME RETURN
A year after falling to Springfield Central in the Division 1 state championship game, Central Catholic has its eyes set on some championship redemption.
“We’re super excited for playoffs,” said running back/defensive back Matthias Latham. “This is one of the reasons why you go to a school like Central. Getting back to Gillette (for the state title game) has been on our minds since the summer, and we are locked in.”
The No. 3-seeded Raiders (6-2) begin the journey on Friday, welcoming No. 14 Braintree (4-4) to Lawrence Veterans Memorial Stadium (7 p.m.)
Behind Notre Dame-bound tight end/linebacker Preston Zinter and running backs Latham (549 rushing yards, 8 TDs) and Markys Bridgewater (489 rushing yards, 7 TDs), Central averages 29.3 points a game and has allowed just 12.6 points a game since the season-opening loss to Springfield Central. Braintree is averaging 20.4 points a game.
“Our team is ready to get back to the Super Bowl,” said Eagle-Tribune All-Star linebacker Sean Mercuri. “But we are focusing on one week at a time and practicing harder than ever.”
DEFENDING CHAMP TIMBERLANE SHAKING OFF LOSS
Defending Division 2 champion Timberlane, now a member of Division 1, ended the regular season in disappointing fashion after six straight wins, falling to Portsmouth 14-7 last week. But that loss isn’t about to derail the Owls.
“We’re ready to go,” said top offensive lineman Malikai Colon. “Coming off the loss vs. Portsmouth was tough, but we know that’s not our team and we are prepared and ready to give every last bit of we’ve got to push through this tough and competitive tournament.”
The No. 6 Owls (7-2) will host No. 11 Concord (6-3) on Friday (7 p.m.) in the Division 1 first round. A win would give them their first Division 1 playoff win since 2001.
Timberlane, as always, relies heavily on its running game. This season it’s been the three-headed attack of Eddie DiGiulio (575 rushing yards, 15 TDs), Dom Coppeta, (555 rush yards, 6 TDs) and Liam Corman (474 rush yards, 11 TDs), leading an offense that averages 32.2 points a game.
The Owls will face a Concord squad that has lost heartbreakers to Windham (30-21) and Pinkerton (34-31) the last two weeks. The Crimson Tide feature one of the top running backs in the state, Elia Bahuma (1,559 yards, 23 TD rushing).
“The team is feeling good,” said top lineman Cam Zambrowicz. “We took a tough loss, but were ready to have a great week of practice and compete Friday. We need to focus on the next game and put (the loss) behind us. If we worry about the past, we may not have a next game. I think we have done a good job doing that so far.”
PINKERTON LOOKS FOR TITLE RETURN
A three-year state title game drought wouldn’t seem lengthy to most programs. But Pinkerton isn’t most programs.
The Astros (7-2) have not made the Division 1 title game since the 2018 season. That’s the longest they have gone without a title game trip since before the 2004 season.
Pinkerton is once again a title favorite this fall, the No. 4 seed, hosting Spaulding (4-6) — which enters the weekend on a five-game losing streak — on Friday (7 p.m.) in the New Hampshire Division 1 tourney.
Leading the way for the Astros’ wing-T offense is the trio of Jacob Albert (897 yards, 8 TD rushing), Cole Yennaco (518 yards, 15 TDs rushing) and Caden Michaud (416 yards, 4 TDs). Spaulding has averaged 14.0 points a game and allowed 26.4 points during its losing streak.
WINDHAM BACK IN THE HUNT
After a few rebuilding seasons, Windham has finally returning to the playoffs, and the Jaguars are ready to contend for a title.
The No. 7 Jags (6-2) will host No. 10 Bedford (6-3) on Saturday (1 p.m.) in the Division 1 tourney.
Windham is led by running back Tiger An (639 yards, 12 TDs rushing) and QB Josh Sweeney (563 yards, 9 TDs passing). The Jags average 27.9 points a game and allow 15.3 points a game.
“We’re taking this week of practice extremely seriously, everyone wants to win this game, said Sweeney. “I think we have a good game plan and are definitely more prepared than Bedford will be.”
PELHAM KEEPS ON DOMINATING
Is there anyone that can prevent Pelham from winning a third straight state title, this one the first since moving up to Division 2.
The No. 2-seeded Pythons (9-0), open state tourney play on Saturday (1 p.m.), hosting No. 7 Plymouth (5-4).
Pelham is led by backs Ethan Demmons (553 yards. 8 TDs rushing) and QB Jake Travis (513 passing yards, 315 rushing yards). The Pythons average 36.3 points a game and allow 8.2 points a game.
But the Pythons aren’t expecting an easy road.
“We have a lot of work to do now that the playoffs are here,” said coach Tom Babaian. “We are doing our best to prepare and have a solid week of practice before game day.”
