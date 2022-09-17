With Methuen's lead slipping away, Shane Eason delivered just the spark the Rangers needed on Friday.
The sophomore running back scored a pair of fourth quarter touchdowns, of 5 and 10 yard, and made key late interception to lock down the Rangers' 38-28 victory over hard-charging Marshfield on Friday.
"This was a big test for our program," said Methuen coach Tom Ryan. "We had to take a long bus trip and play a well run program. We came out on fire, but we need to be able to settle into a game and stay focused. We need to work on that piece. Our kids responded well after they mounted a comeback and made some huge plays."
Despite the bus ride of over an hour, Methuen started fast. Drew Eason threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Anesti Touma, Shane Eason ran for a 38-yard TD, and the Eason brothers connected on a 10-yard TD pass. Omar Aboutoui added a 25-yard field goal to make it 24-0 in the second quarter.
Marshfield then scored three straight touchdowns to make it 24-22 late in the third quarter.
But Shane Eason struck for his two scores, and nose guard Joe Jean had a fumble recover as Methuen improved to 2-0 on the young season.
TIMBERLANE RETURNS TO FORM
A week after suffering its first loss in nearly two full years, Timberlane was back in the win column on Friday.
Edward Digiulio rushed for a game-high 81 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Owls to a 28-12 victory over Winnacunnet.
An 8-yard Digiulio TD run gave Timberlane a 7-6 lead at halftime. The Owls then put the game away after the break.
Digiulio opened the second half with a 7-yard touchdown run. Quarterback Dominic Coppeta then rushed for a 10-yard touchdown, and iced the victory with a 15-yard TD pass to Trey Baker.
Kaeleb Moley led the Owls with nine tackles, while Braden Perras added a sack.
"It’s a win and we’re not gonna trade it," said Timberlane coach Kevin Fitzgerald. "But we have some stuff to clean up in a bunch of areas. We played well defensively for the most part, and were able to get a few things going offensively in the second half."
WINDHAM CAN'T SCORE UPSET
A 3-yard Tiger An touchdown run late in the second quarter gave Windham a four-point lead over defending Division 1 champion Londonderry at halftime.
But the Lancers struck back, scoring the game's final three touchdowns on the way to defeating the upset-minded Jaguars 30-14 on Friday night.
Windham took the lead in the first quarter, on a 5-yard touchdown pass from Josh Sweeney to David Croteau. An's go-ahead score in the second capped a 7-play, 88-yard drive.
GREATER LAWRENCE FALLS SHORT
Despite two touchdown runs for Isiah Suero, Timberlane fell to North Reading 44-17 on Friday.
Suero ran for a 1-yard touchdown in the third quarter, and a 4-yard score in the fourth quarter. He finished with 65 rushing yards and completed nine passes for 98 yards. Christian Sanchez caught four passes for 48 yards.
