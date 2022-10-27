NH DIVISION I
Central Conference
Londonderry 7-0
Pinkerton 6-1
Windham 6-2
Concord 5-2
Salem 2-5
Man. Central 1-6
Alvirne 0-8
East Conference
Timberlane 7-1
Exeter 5-2
Ports-Oy. River 4-3
Spaulding 3-4
Dover 3-4
Memorial 2-5
Winnacunnet 1-7
West Conference
Nashua North 8-0
Bishop Guertin 6-2
Bedford 5-2
Merrimack 5-2
Keene 1-7
Nashua South 1-7
Goffstown 0-8
NH DIVISION II
West Conference
Pelham 8-0
Souhegan 7-1
Hanover 6-2
Milford 4-4
John Stark 4-4
H-D/H 2-6
West 2-6
Hollis Brookline 1-7
Lebanon 0-8
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFRENCE
Large
Team League Overall
Andover 5-0 7-0
Central 3-1 5-2
Methuen 3-2 5-2
Haverhill 1-3 2-5
Lowell 1-3 1-6
Lawrence 0-4 0-6
Small
Team League Overall
Billerica 3-0 7-0
Chelmsford 3-0 6-1
Tewksbury 2-2 5-2
North Andover 1-3 3-4
Dracut 0-4 1-6
