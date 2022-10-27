NH DIVISION I

Central Conference

Londonderry 7-0

Pinkerton 6-1

Windham 6-2

Concord 5-2

Salem 2-5

Man. Central 1-6

Alvirne 0-8

East Conference

Timberlane 7-1

Exeter 5-2

Ports-Oy. River 4-3

Spaulding 3-4

Dover 3-4

Memorial 2-5

Winnacunnet 1-7

West Conference

Nashua North 8-0

Bishop Guertin 6-2

Bedford 5-2

Merrimack 5-2

Keene 1-7

Nashua South 1-7

Goffstown 0-8

NH DIVISION II

West Conference

Pelham 8-0

Souhegan 7-1

Hanover 6-2

Milford 4-4

John Stark 4-4

H-D/H 2-6

West 2-6

Hollis Brookline 1-7

Lebanon 0-8

MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFRENCE

Large

Team League Overall

Andover 5-0 7-0

Central 3-1 5-2

Methuen 3-2 5-2

Haverhill 1-3 2-5

Lowell 1-3 1-6

Lawrence 0-4 0-6

Small

Team League Overall

Billerica 3-0 7-0

Chelmsford 3-0 6-1

Tewksbury 2-2 5-2

North Andover 1-3 3-4

Dracut 0-4 1-6

