NH DIVISION ICentral Conference
Londonderry 5-0
Pinkerton 5-1
Conco;rd 4-1
Windham 4-2
Man. Central 1-4
Salem 1-4
Alvirne 0-5
East Conference
Timberlane 5-1
Spaulding 3-2
Dover 3-2
Exeter 3-2
Ports-Oy. River 3-3
Memorial 1-4
Winnacunnet 0-5
West Conference
Nashua North 5-0
Bishop Guertin 4-1
Bedford 4-1
Merrimack 4-1
Keene 1-5
Goffstown 1-6
Friday’s Games
Windham at Man. Central, 6 p.m.
Timberlane at Spaulding, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s GamesPinkerton at Brockton, 1 p.m.
Concord at Salem, 1 p.m.
NH Division IIWest Conference
Souhegan 6-0
Pelham 6-0
Hanover 5-1
Milford 3-3
John Stark 2-4
H-D/H 1-5
Hollis Brookline 1-5
West 1-5
Lebanon 0-6
Friday’s GameMilford at Pelham, 7 p.m.
MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCELarge
Team League Overall
Andover 3-0 5-0
Methuen 2-1 4-1
Central 1-1 3-2
Haverhill 1-1 2-3
Lawrence 0-2 0-4
Lowell 0-2 0-5
Small
Team League Overall
Billerica 2-0 5-0
Chelmsford 2-0 4-1
Tewksbury 1-1 4-1
North Andover 0-2 2-3
Dracut 0-2 1-4
Thursday’s GameHaverhill at Andover, 7 p.m.
Friday’s GamesDracut at North Andover, 6 p.m.
A-B at Billerica, 7 p.m.
Methuen at Central, 7 p.m.
Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.
Saturday’s Game
Chelmsford at Tewksbury, 1 p.m.
