NH DIVISION ICentral Conference

Londonderry 5-0

Pinkerton 5-1

Conco;rd 4-1

Windham 4-2

Man. Central 1-4

Salem 1-4

Alvirne 0-5

East Conference

Timberlane 5-1

Spaulding 3-2

Dover 3-2

Exeter 3-2

Ports-Oy. River 3-3

Memorial 1-4

Winnacunnet 0-5

West Conference

Nashua North 5-0

Bishop Guertin 4-1

Bedford 4-1

Merrimack 4-1

Keene 1-5

Goffstown 1-6

Friday’s Games

Windham at Man. Central, 6 p.m.

Timberlane at Spaulding, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s GamesPinkerton at Brockton, 1 p.m.

Concord at Salem, 1 p.m.

NH Division IIWest Conference

Souhegan 6-0

Pelham 6-0

Hanover 5-1

Milford 3-3

John Stark 2-4

H-D/H 1-5

Hollis Brookline 1-5

West 1-5

Lebanon 0-6

Friday’s GameMilford at Pelham, 7 p.m.

MERRIMACK VALLEY CONFERENCELarge

Team League Overall

Andover 3-0 5-0

Methuen 2-1 4-1

Central 1-1 3-2

Haverhill 1-1 2-3

Lawrence 0-2 0-4

Lowell 0-2 0-5

Small

Team League Overall

Billerica 2-0 5-0

Chelmsford 2-0 4-1

Tewksbury 1-1 4-1

North Andover 0-2 2-3

Dracut 0-2 1-4

Thursday’s GameHaverhill at Andover, 7 p.m.

Friday’s GamesDracut at North Andover, 6 p.m.

A-B at Billerica, 7 p.m.

Methuen at Central, 7 p.m.

Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s Game

Chelmsford at Tewksbury, 1 p.m.

