220923-et-cru-WindhamFottball-2.jpg

Salem running back David Jacques has been a workhorse this fall, leading the region in rushing yardage with 525 yards.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

SCORING

New Hampshire

Player, School%TD%PAT%Pts

Jake Travis, Pelham%7%0%42

Eddie DiGiulio, Timberlane%7%0%42

Tiger An, Windham%7%0%42

Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton%6%0%36

Alex Carroll, Pelham%5%0%30

Jacob Albert, Pinkerton%4%0%24

Liam Corman, Timberlane%4%0%24

Antonio Furtado, Pelham%0%23%23

Dom Coppeta, Timberlane%3%2%20

Ben Wolthers, Pinkerton%1%12%18

Justice Casado, Salem%3%0%18

Harrison Bloom, Timberlane%0%15%15

David Jacques, Salem%2%2%14

Liam Burke, Windham%0%13%13

Dom Herrling, Pelham%2%0%12

Scott Paquette, Pelham%2%0%12

Jake Cawthron, Pelham%2%0%12

Derek Muise, Pelham%2%0%12

Matt Morrison, Pinkerton%2%0%12

Caden Michaud, Pinkerton%2%0%12

Jaden Mwangi, Timberlane%2%0%12

Matt Williams, Timberlane%2%0%12

Bryan Desmarais, Windham%2%0%12

David Croteau, Windham%2%0%12

Jake Micicche, Windham%2%0%12

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School%TD%PAT%Pts

Shane Eason, Methuen%10%0%60

Patrick Layman, Andover%4%0%24

Andrew Wetterwald, Andover%1%15%21

Scotty Brown, Andover%3%0%18

Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill%3%0%18

James Federica, North Andover%3%0%18

Omar Aboutoui, Methuen%0%17%17

Mike Ryan, Central%1%9%15

Drew Eason, Methuen%2%2%14

Lincoln Beal, Andover%2%0%12

Brian Hnat, Andover%2%0%12

Dante Berger, Andover%2%0%12

Michael Capachietti, Andover%2%0%12

Matthias Latham, Central%2%0%12

Markys Bridgewater, Central%2%0%12

James Farrell, Haverhill%2%0%12

Conrado Lago, Methuen%2%0%12

Patrick Roy, North Andover%2%0%12

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School%TD%PAT%Pts

Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence%3%0%18

Noah Mercier, Whittier%2%0%12

Nick Almanzar, Whittier%2%0%12

RUSHING YARDAGE

New Hampshire

Player, School%Att%Yds%Avg

David Jacques, Salem%89%525%5.9

Tiger An, Windham%76%362%4.8

Jake Travis, Pelham%19%299%15.7

Eddie DiGiulio, Timberlane%41%291%7.1

Dom Coppeta, Timberlane%47%279%5.9

Alex Carroll, Pelham%19%246%12.9

Jacob Albert, Pinkerton%26%218%8.4

Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton%32%212%6.6

Liam Corman, Timberlane%25%198%7.9

Ethan Demmons, Pelham%20%179%9.0

Will Nichols, Pelham%25%150%6.0

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School%Att%Yds%Avg

Shane Eason, Methuen%47%340%7.2

Patrick Layman, Andover%26%269%10.3

Scotty Brown, Andover%31%198%6.4

Markys Bridgewater, Central%14%191%13.6

Mike McNaught, North Andover%25%171%6.8

James Farrell, Haverhill%40%155%3.9

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School%Att%Yds%Avg

Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence53%277%5.2

Nick Almanzar, Whittier%42%175%4.2

RECEIVING YARDAGE

New Hampshire

Player, School%Catches%Yds%Avg

Bryan Desmarais, Windham%5%117%23.4

Matt Williams, Timberlane%5%113%22.6

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School%Catches%Yds%Avg

Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill%19%254%13.4

Michael Capachietti, Andover%7%146%20.9

Brian Dumont, Haverhill%13%132%10.2

Dante Berger, Andover%7%130%18.6

Preston Zinter, Central%6%112%18.7

Devon Carreiro, Haverhill%9%104%10.6

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School%Catches%Yds%Avg

Daniel Knowlton, Whittier%17%231%13.6

Thomas Galvin, Whittier%11%130%11.8

Noah Mercier, Whittier%6%106%17.7

TOUCHDOWN CATCHES

New Hampshire

Player, School%No.

Jake Cawthron, Pelham%2

Jaden Mwangi, Timberlane%2

Bryan Desmarais, Windham%2

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School%No.

Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill%3

Michael Capachietti, Andover%2

Shane Eason, Methuen%2

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School%No.

Noah Mercier, Whittier%2

PASSING YARDAGE

New Hampshire

Player, School%Comp%Att%Yds

Nolan Lumley, Salem%16%43%293

Dom Coppeta, Timberlane$14%31%275

Josh Sweeney, Windham%12%35%205

Jake Travis, Pelham%10%18%174

Tim Hersom, Pinkerton%18%38%159

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School%Comp%Att%Yds

James Farrell, Haverhill%50%94%624

Scotty Brown, Andover%35%50%535

Blake Hebert, Central%30%55%280

Drew Eason, Methuen%19%30%232

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School%Comp%Att%Yds

Camden West, Whittier%55%102%642

Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence%15%26%225

TOUCHDOWN PASSES

New Hampshire

Player, School%No.

Dom Coppeta, Timberlane%5

Josh Sweeney, Windham%4

Jake Travis, Pelham%3

Tim Hersom, Pinkerton%3

Nolan Lumley, Salem%2

Merrimack Valley Conference

Player, School%No.

Scotty Brown, Andover%7

James Farrell, Haverhill%4

Blake Hebert, Central%3

Drew Eason, Methuen%3

Commonwealth Conference

Player, School%No.

Camden West, Whittier%4

