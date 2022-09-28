SCORING
New Hampshire
Player, School%TD%PAT%Pts
Jake Travis, Pelham%7%0%42
Eddie DiGiulio, Timberlane%7%0%42
Tiger An, Windham%7%0%42
Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton%6%0%36
Alex Carroll, Pelham%5%0%30
Jacob Albert, Pinkerton%4%0%24
Liam Corman, Timberlane%4%0%24
Antonio Furtado, Pelham%0%23%23
Dom Coppeta, Timberlane%3%2%20
Ben Wolthers, Pinkerton%1%12%18
Justice Casado, Salem%3%0%18
Harrison Bloom, Timberlane%0%15%15
David Jacques, Salem%2%2%14
Liam Burke, Windham%0%13%13
Dom Herrling, Pelham%2%0%12
Scott Paquette, Pelham%2%0%12
Jake Cawthron, Pelham%2%0%12
Derek Muise, Pelham%2%0%12
Matt Morrison, Pinkerton%2%0%12
Caden Michaud, Pinkerton%2%0%12
Jaden Mwangi, Timberlane%2%0%12
Matt Williams, Timberlane%2%0%12
Bryan Desmarais, Windham%2%0%12
David Croteau, Windham%2%0%12
Jake Micicche, Windham%2%0%12
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School%TD%PAT%Pts
Shane Eason, Methuen%10%0%60
Patrick Layman, Andover%4%0%24
Andrew Wetterwald, Andover%1%15%21
Scotty Brown, Andover%3%0%18
Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill%3%0%18
James Federica, North Andover%3%0%18
Omar Aboutoui, Methuen%0%17%17
Mike Ryan, Central%1%9%15
Drew Eason, Methuen%2%2%14
Lincoln Beal, Andover%2%0%12
Brian Hnat, Andover%2%0%12
Dante Berger, Andover%2%0%12
Michael Capachietti, Andover%2%0%12
Matthias Latham, Central%2%0%12
Markys Bridgewater, Central%2%0%12
James Farrell, Haverhill%2%0%12
Conrado Lago, Methuen%2%0%12
Patrick Roy, North Andover%2%0%12
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School%TD%PAT%Pts
Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence%3%0%18
Noah Mercier, Whittier%2%0%12
Nick Almanzar, Whittier%2%0%12
RUSHING YARDAGE
New Hampshire
Player, School%Att%Yds%Avg
David Jacques, Salem%89%525%5.9
Tiger An, Windham%76%362%4.8
Jake Travis, Pelham%19%299%15.7
Eddie DiGiulio, Timberlane%41%291%7.1
Dom Coppeta, Timberlane%47%279%5.9
Alex Carroll, Pelham%19%246%12.9
Jacob Albert, Pinkerton%26%218%8.4
Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton%32%212%6.6
Liam Corman, Timberlane%25%198%7.9
Ethan Demmons, Pelham%20%179%9.0
Will Nichols, Pelham%25%150%6.0
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School%Att%Yds%Avg
Shane Eason, Methuen%47%340%7.2
Patrick Layman, Andover%26%269%10.3
Scotty Brown, Andover%31%198%6.4
Markys Bridgewater, Central%14%191%13.6
Mike McNaught, North Andover%25%171%6.8
James Farrell, Haverhill%40%155%3.9
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School%Att%Yds%Avg
Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence53%277%5.2
Nick Almanzar, Whittier%42%175%4.2
RECEIVING YARDAGE
New Hampshire
Player, School%Catches%Yds%Avg
Bryan Desmarais, Windham%5%117%23.4
Matt Williams, Timberlane%5%113%22.6
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School%Catches%Yds%Avg
Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill%19%254%13.4
Michael Capachietti, Andover%7%146%20.9
Brian Dumont, Haverhill%13%132%10.2
Dante Berger, Andover%7%130%18.6
Preston Zinter, Central%6%112%18.7
Devon Carreiro, Haverhill%9%104%10.6
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School%Catches%Yds%Avg
Daniel Knowlton, Whittier%17%231%13.6
Thomas Galvin, Whittier%11%130%11.8
Noah Mercier, Whittier%6%106%17.7
TOUCHDOWN CATCHES
New Hampshire
Player, School%No.
Jake Cawthron, Pelham%2
Jaden Mwangi, Timberlane%2
Bryan Desmarais, Windham%2
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School%No.
Adrian Sarrette, Haverhill%3
Michael Capachietti, Andover%2
Shane Eason, Methuen%2
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School%No.
Noah Mercier, Whittier%2
PASSING YARDAGE
New Hampshire
Player, School%Comp%Att%Yds
Nolan Lumley, Salem%16%43%293
Dom Coppeta, Timberlane$14%31%275
Josh Sweeney, Windham%12%35%205
Jake Travis, Pelham%10%18%174
Tim Hersom, Pinkerton%18%38%159
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School%Comp%Att%Yds
James Farrell, Haverhill%50%94%624
Scotty Brown, Andover%35%50%535
Blake Hebert, Central%30%55%280
Drew Eason, Methuen%19%30%232
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School%Comp%Att%Yds
Camden West, Whittier%55%102%642
Isaiah Suero, Gr. Lawrence%15%26%225
TOUCHDOWN PASSES
New Hampshire
Player, School%No.
Dom Coppeta, Timberlane%5
Josh Sweeney, Windham%4
Jake Travis, Pelham%3
Tim Hersom, Pinkerton%3
Nolan Lumley, Salem%2
Merrimack Valley Conference
Player, School%No.
Scotty Brown, Andover%7
James Farrell, Haverhill%4
Blake Hebert, Central%3
Drew Eason, Methuen%3
Commonwealth Conference
Player, School%No.
Camden West, Whittier%4
