BOYS
Division 1
SEEDS: 1. St. John’s Prep (17-3-0), 2. Xaverian (16-3-1), 3. Hingham (18-3-1), 4. Catholic Memorial (14-5-1), 5. Austin Prep (16-3-2), 6. Arlington (16-4-2), 7. Belmont (17-1-3), 8. Pope Francis (12-5-2), 9. Braintree (15-3-2), 10. Marshfield (15-5-2), 11. Malden Catholic (11-9), 12. Reading (11-9-2), 13. BC High (7-12-1), 14. Wellesley (12-2-6), 15. St. Mary’s (10-7-5),
16. Winchester (10-8-3), 17. Central Catholic (10-8-4), 18. Chelmsford (15-5-1), 19. Franklin (13-8-0), 20. Milton (14-7-0), 21. Archbishop Williams (12-8-1), 22. Woburn (9-7-4), 23. Lincoln‐Sudbury (14-4-2), 24. Framingham (11-8-3), 25. Waltham (8-7-6), 26. Natick (10-9-3), 27. Bishop Fenwick (7-9-4), 28. Falmouth (12-8-2), 29. Arlington Catholic (8-10-2), 30. Saint John’s (S) (5-14-1), 31. Andover (7-10-3), 32. Weymouth (6-13-2), 33. King Philip (9-8-3)
PRELIMINARY ROUND
FEB. 28
GAME 1 – King Philip at Weymouth
FIRST ROUND
MARCH 2, 5 p.m.
GAME 10 – Andover at Xaverian (Canton Ice House)
Date, time and Location TBA
GAME 2 – Game 1 winner at St. John’s Prep; GAME 3 – Central Catholic at Winchester; GAME 4 – Framingham at Braintree; GAME 6 – Arlington Catholic at Catholic Memorial; GAME 7 – Milton at BC High; GAME 8 – Falmouth at Austin Prep; GAME 9 – Archbishop Williams at Reading; GAME 11 – Chelmsford at St. Mary’s; GAME 13 – Natick at Belmont; GAME 14 – St. John’s Shrewsbury at Hingham; GAME 15 – Franklin at Wellesley’ GAME 16 – Woburn at Malden Catholic
Division 2
SEEDS: 1. Tewksbury (17-2-0), 2. Gloucester (16-4-0), 3. Canton (18-2-1), 4. Masconomet (14-4-2), 5. Duxbury (11-9-2), 6. Walpole (11-7-2), 7. Norwood (17-2-1), 8. Newton South (12-6-2), 9. Silver Lake (16-5-0), 10. Newburyport (11-7-2), 11. Wakefield (10-9-1), 12. Dartmouth (14-4-1), 13. Quincy (11-7-2), 14. Plymouth North (10-9-1), 15. Marblehead (9-8-2),
16. Longmeadow (16-5-0), 17. Algonquin (11-7-0), 18. Whitman-Hanson (9-11-0), 19. Concord-Carlisle (10-10-0), 20. Boston Latin (5-9-2), 21. Westwood (12-7-1), 22. Somerset Berkley (15-3-2), 23. Wilmington (6-13-1), 24. Beverly (8-11-1), 25. North Attleboro (9-10-1), 26. Westborough (9-7-2), 27. Mansfield (7-11-1), 28. Auburn/Milbury (9-9-2), 29. Hopkinton (10-10-0), 30. Plymouth South (7-13-0), 31. Haverhill (10-10-0), 32. Melrose (1-18-1)
FIRST ROUND
MARCH 3
GAME 1 – Melrose vs. Tewksbury, 7:10 p.m.
MARCH 5
GAME 3 – Beverly at Silver Lake, 3:15 p.m.; GAME 7 – Auburn/Millbury at Duxbury, 7:40 p.m.
Date, time and Location TBA
GAME 2 – Algonquin at Longmeadow; GAME 4 – North Attleboro at Newton South; GAME 5 – Hopkinton at Masconomet; GAME 6 – Boston Latin at Quincy; GAME 8 – Westwood at Dartmouth; GAME 9 – Haverhill at Gloucester; GAME 10 – Whitman-Hanson at Marblehead; GAME 11 – Wilmington at Newburyport; GAME 12 – Westborough at Norwood; GAME 13 – Plymouth South at Canton; GAME 14 – Concord-Carlisle at Plymouth North; GAME 15 – Mansfield at Walpole; GAME 16 – Somerset Berkley at Wakefield
Division 3
SEEDS: 1. Marlborough (17-1-1), 2. Scituate (15-7-0), 3. Hanover (13-7-1), 4. Lynnfield (16-3-1), 5. Hopedale (17-1-0), 6. Medway (17-3-0), 7. Nashoba (16-3-0), 8. Danvers (9-7-4), 9. Bishop Stang (17-2-1), 10. North Reading (14-4-2), 11. Medfield (11-6-1), 12. West Springfield (18-3-0), 13. Nauset (12-7-1), 14. Dracut (14-6-0), 15. Cambridge Rindge & Latin (8-6-6), 16. Bedford (11-6-3),
17. Essex Tech (14-3-3), 18. Seekonk (20-1-0), 19. Methuen (12-6-2), 20. North Middlesex (10-7-1), 21. Pembroke (4-16-0), 22. Groton‐Dunstable (7-10-1), 23. Triton (7-10-1), 24. North Quincy (4-16-0), 25. Southeastern (13-7-0), 26. Taunton (7-9-4), 27. Foxboro (10-10-0), 28. Middleboro (7-11-2), 29. Northbridge (5-11-2), 30. Old Rochester (11-10-0), 31. Stoughton (10-10-2), 32. Ludlow (13-6-1), 33. Apponequet (10-8-1), 34. Diman (9-9-0)
PRELIMINARY ROUND
Date, time and Location TBA
GAME 1 – Apponequet at Ludlow; GAME 2 – Diman at Stoughton
FIRST ROUND
MARCH 3
GAME 9 – Pembroke vs. West Springfield, 6:30 p.m.; GAME 14 – Taunton vs. Nashoba, 7 p.m.
MARCH 4
GAME 10 – Middleboro vs. Hopedale, TBA
March 5
GAME 11 – Game 2 winner vs. Scituate, 1 p.m.; GAME 15 – Old Rochester vs. Hanover, 5 p.m.
Date, time and Location TBA
GAME 3 – Game 1 winner at Marlboro; GAME 4 – Essex Tech at Bedford; GAME 5 – North Quincy at Bishop Stang; GAME 6 – Southeastern at Danvers; GAME 7 – Northbridge at Lynnfield; GAME 8 – North Middlesex at Nauset; GAME 12 – Seekonk at Cambridge; GAME 13 – Triton at North Reading; GAME 16 – Methuen at Dracut; GAME 17 – Groton-Dunstable at Medfield; GAME 18 – Foxboro at Medway
GIRLS Division 1
SEEDS: 1. Austin Prep (22-0-0), 2. Arlington (18-1-1), 3. NDA Hingham (10-5-4), 4. St. Mary’s (Lynn) (12-7-3), 5. Acton-Boxboro (15-4-3), 6. Shrewsbury (13-6-1), 7. Bishop Feehan (11-6-3), 8. Nauset (13-4-3), 9. HPNA (10-8-2), 10. Hingham (11-10-1), 11. Methuen/Tewksbury (8-8-4), 12. Bishop Stang (11-7-2), 13. Bishop Fenwick (9-9-2),14. Pope Francis (12-7-1), 15. Peabody (15-4-1), 16. Winthrop (17-0-1),
17. Longmeadow (7-7-1), 18. Whitman-Hanson (11-9-0), 19. North Quincy (12-8-0), 20. Plymouth South (10-9-1), 21. Billerica (10-10-0), 22. Stoneham (8-11-1), 23. Newton North (4-13-3), 24. Mansfield (3-15-1), 25. Reading (8-11-1), 26. Arlington Catholic (4-15-1), 27. Auburn (12-6-0), 28. Newburyport (10-8-2), 29. Wayland (9-9-2), 30. Beverly (9-9-2), 31. Marblehead (8-12-0), 32. Ursuline (4-12-3)
FIRST ROUND
MARCH 2
GAME 15 – Auburn vs. Shrewsbury, 7:30 p.m.
MARCH 3
GAME 2 – Longmeadow vs. Winthrop, 6 p.m.; GAME 9 – Marblehead vs. Arlington, 6 p.m.
March 4
GAME 14 – North Quincy vs, Pope Francis, 7 p.m.
Date, time and Location TBA
GAME 1 – Ursuline at Austin Prep; GAME 3 – Reading at Nauset; GAME 4 – Mansfield at Haverhill; GAME 5 – Wayland at St. Mary’s; GAME 6 – Plymouth South at Bishop Fenwick; GAME 7 – Newburyport at Acton-Boxboro; GAME 8 – Billerica at Bishop Stang; GAME 10 – Whitman-Hanson at Peabody; GAME 11 – Arlington Catholic at Bishop Feehan; GAME 12 – Newton North at Hingham; GAME 13 – Beverly at Notre Dame; GAME 16 – Stoneham at Methuen
Division 2
SEEDS: 1. Duxbury (17-2-2), 2. 2. Braintree (14-5-1), 3. King Philip (18-4-0), 4. Pembroke (15-5-0), 5. Natick (12-6-2), 6. Sandwich (16-4-1), 7. Westwood (14-4-2), 8. Andover (12-6-2), 9. Canton (14-6-0), 10. Algonquin (14-3-2), 11. Needham (10-5-5), 12. Woburn (14-4-2), 13. Archbishop Williams (12-5-3), 14. Norwood (17-3-1), 15. Winchester (13-3-3), 16. Falmouth (12-7-1), 17. Medway (13-6-1), 18. Wellesley (11-8-1), 19. Malden Catholic (12-7-2), 20. Weymouth (10-8-1), 21. Barnstable (10-8-0), 22. Medfield (13-7-0), 23. Matignon (7-9-2), 24. Watertown (15-5-0), 25. Franklin (6-10-4), 26. Boston Latin (13-7-2), 27. Burlington (12-8-0), 28. Lincoln-Sudbury (11-7-2), 29. Walpole (8-12-0), 30. Norwell (8-10-1), 31. Hanover (8-8-2), 32. Framingham (8-7-5), 33. Central Catholic (13-6-2)
PRELIMINARY ROUND
MARCH 3
GAME 1 – Central Catholic vs. Framingham, 7 p.m. (Loring Arena, Framingham)
FIRST ROUND
MARCH 3
GAME 6 – Walpole vs. Pembroke, 5 p.m.; GAME 12 – Matignon vs. Algonquin, 8:30 p.m.
MARCH 5
GAME 17 – Burlington vs. Sandwich, 3 p.m.; GAME 2 – Game 1 winner vs. Duxbury, 5:40 p.m.
Date, time and Location TBA
GAME 3 – Medway at Falmouth; GAME 4 – Watertown at Canton; GAME 5 – Franklin at Andover; GAME 7 – Weymouth at Archbishop Williams; GAME 8 – Barnstable at Woburn; GAME 9 – Lincoln-Sudbury at Natick; GAME 10 – Hanover at Barnstable; GAME 11 – Wellesley at Winchester; GAME 13 – Boston Latin at Westwood; GAME 14 – Norwell at King Philip; GAME 15 – Malden Catholic vs. Norwood; GAME 16 – Medfield at Needham
