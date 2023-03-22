Spring has officially spring, the snow is (hopefully) melding for good and baseball bats, lacrosse sticks and volleyballs have been rolled out for the start of a new high school sports season.
But before the ice has fully disappeared, lets take a look back at yet another very memorable high school hockey season.
The winter saw Rose MacLean and the Andover High girls hockey team make a run to the state semifinals, on the back of a few truly dramatic finishes, and the debut of the Salem High girls hockey team.
It saw Methuen High star Owen Kneeland, Central Catholic standout Sean Gray and Haverhill goalies Cal Pruett and Dylan Soucy remind athletes that staying home and playing for your high school — instead of leaving for prep school or juniors — is so often the best option, having the chance to make so many memories. and Andover High star senior Alex Doudkin returned from juniors to experience those special moments.
It was another impressive season for the Haverhill/Pentucket/North Andover and Methuen/Tewksbury girls, along with the Methuen and Haverhill boys. and in New Hampshire, Windham delivered a stellar regular season.
So, here’s a look back at the 2022-23 high school hockey season:
WINS OF THE YEAR
(Note: Only games reported by coaches can be considered.)
— With the second trip to the state semifinals in program history on the line, Rose MacLean took a pass from Eliza O’Sullivan in front of the net and buried the puck with 0:07 left in overtime to give Andover a 3-2 victory over Sandwich in the Division 1 quarterfinals. The Golden Warriors rallied back from a 2-0 deficit. Allie Batchelder made 26 saves for the winners.
— Owen Kneeland scored two goals, and his little brother and linemate Noah Kneeland scored the overtime game-winner as Methuen earned a 4-3 overtime win over a Shawsheen squad that finished 18-4-1 and advanced to the Division 4 quarterfinals. Noah Page made 22 saves in the win.
— Nik Previte took the puck down the ice on a 2-on-1 and scored the overtime game-winning goal as Andover rallied back from two goals down with 3:01 left in regulation to stun archrival Central Catholic. Defenseman Tyler Lareau scored his first goal of the season to start the rally, and Carter Hillson‘s goal — his second of the game — with 1:17 remaining sent it to OT.
— With the game’s final seconds ticking away and Methuen/Tewksbury on the penalty kill, Methuen’s Bree Lawrence scored the game-winning shorthanded goal with 0:17 left in overtime to give the Red Rangers a 3-2 win over Lincoln Sudbury. Emma Giorgano added a goal and an assist for the winners.
— With less than a minute to go in regulation, HPNA’s Kaitlyn Bush potted the game-winner — on the shorthand — to give her squad a 3-2 win over Billerica.
— John Bishop‘s overtime goal, his second of the game, gave Haverhill a 4-3 win over Pentucket for the Newburyport Bank Gulazian Championship. Cal Pruett made 28 saves for the Hillies, who also went to OT in the first round of that tournament, a 5-4 win over Amesbury on a Will Janes goal.
— Ronan Connor‘s first career goal was the overtime game-winner in Pinkerton’s 4-3 victory over archrival Salem. Damien Carter made 26 saves for the winners, while Gavin Chase score twice for the Blue Devils.
— Vito Mancini made 32 saves as Windham wrapped up the regular season with a 3-2 win over Pinkerton. Aiden Quaglietta, Hunter Marcin and Seamus Ross each scored a goal for the Jags.
YOU CAN’T STOP
(NOTE: Only stats reported by coaches can be considered.)
Rose MacLean, Andover — Perhaps no one in the state was more dangerous in the postseason than MacLean. She scored two goals in the Golden Warriors’ tourney opener, another in the Round of 16, two more goals in the quarterfinals and another in the semifinals. She finished the season with 16 goals.
Owen Kneeland and Noah Kneeland, Methuen — Senior Eagle-Tribune All-Star Owen further solidified himself as one of the most dangerous goal-scorers and playmakers in recent years, tallying 21 goals and dishing out 20 assists in 20 games. Little brother Noah tallied seven goals and 19 assists.
Kaitlyn Bush and Shelby Nassar, HPNA — Bush led HPNA with 16 goals and added 13 assists, while Nassar paced the team with 19 assists and added nine goals. The linemates often set each other up.
Jake Barton, Salem — Often overlooked in a tough season for the Blue Devils, Barton delivered a stellar 19 goals and 16 assists in 21 games this winter. He had 13 goals and 12 assists last year as a junior.
Alex Doudkin and Carter Hillson, Andover — Doudkin returned from two years in juniors to score a team-high 13 goals. Classmate Hillson added 10 goals and a team-high 13 assists.
Sean Gray, Central Catholic — After considering leaving, Gray returned to score a team-best 13 goals this winter. The four-year varsity player finished his career with 27 career goals.
John Bishop and Jake Costa, Haverhill — Bishop recorded a team-high 19 points (11 goals, 8 assists) and Costa was right behind with 17 points (10 goals, 7 assists) for the Hillies that finished 13-7-1.
THE PUCK STOPS HERE
Juliana Taylor, HPNA — The returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star posted a 1.45 goals-against average and .950 save percentage with five shutouts this winter.
Cal Pruett and Dylan Soucy, Haverhill — Pruett posted eight wins, two shutouts and a 2.30 goals-against average, while Soucy added a 2.85 GAA.
Allie Batchelder, Andover — The first year varsity starter was an absolute force in the postseason. She delivered performances of 19 saves, 22 saves, 26 saves (in the quarterfinal OT win) and 17 saves in the postseason.
Owen O’Brien and Noah Page, Methuen — O’Brien, a sophomore, posted a stellar 2.57 goals-against average and .923 save percentage as the primary starter. Page, a senior, added a 2.75 goals-against average.
Troy Takesian, North Andover — A bright spot in a tough season for North Andover, the junior posted a .934 save percentage and had eight games of more than 40 saves. He was the Haverhill Christmas Tourney MVP, making 66 saves and allowing one goal in the two games, and was named to the Newburyport Bank Classic All-Tournament team.
Vito Mancini, Windham — The four-year varsity starter delivered a 1.71 goals-against average and four shutouts this winter. He made a season-high 42 goals against Exeter and 32 saves to beat Pinkerton in the regular season finale.
