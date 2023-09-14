The Pinkerton Academy boys soccer team is off to a terrific 6-0 start with three shutouts and has outscored teams, 21-3. One of the big contributors on the offensive side is senior captain Zack Smith, who splits time between midfield and forward.
“Zack has had a great start to his senior season. We truly hope it continues. At this point, he has seven goals and four assists — including a hat-trick against highly-regarded Exeter,” said coach Kerry Boles. “We have 21 total goals so that is significant production thus far. He knows other teams will be marking him in the future and realizes he will need to use his teammates. He is such a hard worker and wants to help this team win.”
At the other end is keeper Cameron Kunchik, who has that perfect 6-0 record and three clean sheets.
“Even though Cam is a senior, this is his first year on varsity. But that has not swayed his ability to be a leader and help this team be victorious. He has only allowed single tallies in three separate games,” said Boles. “Although Cam is not a captain, he is a total leader for this team. His teammates and coach love and respect him. His success is our success.”
Pinkerton will get a much bigger test come September 22 when the Owls face Londonderry at home.
Pelham’s sophomore group improving
The Pythons are struggling with a 1-5 record thus far and in those five losses, have been shut out three times, but also scored three goals in a 4-3 defeat against Milford. The team is comprised of a lot of sophomores and first-year head coach Bobby Drouin likes the direction that the team is heading in.
“The six sophomores are getting significant minutes on a young roster. The sophomore class continues to gain significant experience, even against the top seeded Lebanon team and fight to the closing whistle. Quinn Blanchette headlines the sophomore class. He’s playing with a lot of energy.”
Windham has five wins already
The Jaguars are also off to a strong start, posting a 5-1 record thus far. They have outscored teams 14-7, and only blemish has come against Bedford, a 3-1 defeat. Leading the offensive attack thus far has been senior Kevin Brooks.
“Kevin entered senior year with high expectations. He is hoping (the team can) return to the final-four for the third time in his career and capture a second state title,” said head coach Mike Hachey. “Kevin is also chasing several program records. He is on track to finish top three all-time in career goals, assists and total points.
“Presently, he is leading the team in goals with six and assists with four, coming in six games. Kevin is a dynamic athlete. His combination of speed, skill, and determination make him one of the most dangerous strikers in the state. He makes the extraordinary look ordinary. There’s nothing he can’t do on the field. We’re still piecing things together with our system. I look forward to seeing how Kevin fits into a balanced attack.”
Hounane providing great leadership
In terms of record, the Salem Blue Devils are off to a slow, tough 1-4 start, but head coach Ian Valcich is hoping and believes that will change soon, thanks in part to the overall play and leadership of senior tri-captain Yassir Hounane.
“Yassir has done an awesome job of leading the boys on an off the field. He is always encouraging the boys to stay positive and work hard in practice even if the results in the games haven’t been going our way. He loves to organize team dinners at local restaurants and is the glue to our team,” said Valcich.
On the field, Hounane is off to a great start with three goals and one assist in four games. He believes the team is heading in the right direction.
“Although we’ve had a slow start, we are looking to keep our heads up and turn things around. Our bond as a team has grown tremendously from the beginning of this summer up until now. I believe that we can make a huge turn around this season we just need to believe in what we can do,” said Hounane.
Hernandez pops in two for Wildcats
Whittier Tech earned its first victory of the season on Tuesday, beating Innovation Academy, 2-1. Jacob Hernandez broke out with two goals in the win.
“Jacob possesses great skill on the ball and an eye for goal. He is a complete player capable of playing anywhere on the pitch,” said head coach LeDondy Francois.
North Andover has a lot of depth
The Scarlet Knights are to a solid 2-0-2 start, including wins over Westford Academy and Central Catholic and ties against Methuen and Acton-Boxboro. Defensively, the team has been extremely impressive, giving up just two penalty kick goals in the 320 minutes of play thus far. Collin Willoe has anchored that backline.
“We have a very deep team. We have people who can come off the bench and play defense. I have a very deep team. We have a lot of talent on this team. and I’m hoping we can wear teams down,” said head coach Kyle Wood.
Hoskins comes up big for Reggies
In the season opening game held back on September 5, Greater Lawrence junior captain Soanii Hoskins certainly made her presence felt. The third-year varsity starter notched her first career hat trick in the Reggies’ 3-3 tie with Northeast Tech.
“Soanii has come a long way. She really bought into the program and works as hard as anyone on her game. She has the best attitude and is extremely coachable, learning from her mistakes and never letting anything in a game take her out of her zone,” said head coach Christian Cano.
Blue Devils off to strong start
Salem has opened the season posting a terrific 4-1-1 record through the first six games of the season, which comes after finishing last year with a 5-11 record. Thus far the Blue Devils have defeated Dover, Spaulding, Londonderry and Portsmouth, while falling to Goffstown, 1-0, and ending n a 1-1 tie with Winnacunnet.
The success has been backed by a spread out scoring attack as junior striker Amelia Murray leads with five, freshman striker Aalyiah Hajjar is next with four, and senior captain and midfielder Lily Carreiro has been strong all over the field, contributing with three goals and adding five assists.
Defensively the team has been led by senior captain Abby Gates and junior Lily Burke who have been strong in front of keeper senior Ronnie Keys, who has combined to make 26 saves thus far.
Millette leading Windham
Windham’s first-year head coach Eddie Dennis has watched the team get off a decent 3-3 start thus far, which includes recent back-to-back wins over Alvirne (4-2) and Winnacunnet (3-2). He said there’s one player, Zoe Millette, who has transitioned to a new role as a midfielder and has thrived thus far.
“Zoe has been one of the most consistent players on our team this year. I always know exactly what I am going to get from her in every game. She is always working hard, running her socks off, and doing the dirty work in midfield,” he said. “Last season Zoe played as a winger, so I am very happy that she is excelling in her new role. She has grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made the position hers. Her hard work is an example to the rest of the team. She leads by example, but also is a leader off the field, always offering a helping hand whenever it is needed.”
Sayers a rock in the net
Timberlane is off to a strong start, posting a 4-1 record this far, which includes outscoring teams 19-3 over the last three wins. One of the keys for the team is goalie Sophia Sayers, who made the switch from field player to keeper.
“Sophia has posted three shutouts in our first five games as she is transitioning back from field player to full time goalie. Her focus and work ethic in practice has been impressive so far and it’s paying off for her in games,” said head coach Jeff Baumann.
New addition helping Raiders
Central Catholic is off to a strong 2-0 start with close wins over Peabody (1-0) and then North Andover (2-1).
“We’re very excited to welcome a larger group of freshman than we have in a while. They are already making an impact,” said head coach Jami Hayden.
Also making an impact is Sarah Tressler, who joined the team after moving to the area from California just about a month ago. She has assisted in two of the team’s three goals thus far.
“She’s a versatile and technical player than we can put anywhere,” said Hayden.
