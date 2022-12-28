220302-et-cru-SalemBoysHockey-3.jpg

Salem’s Jake Barton, here celebrating a goal last season, will lead the Blue Devils against rival Pinkerton.

 Carl Russo/Staff photo

Thursday, Dec. 29

Girls Basketball

Goffstown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Goffstown at Windham, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Pinkerton at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Girls Basketball

Greater Lawrence at Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.; Brooks at Hoosac School, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Somerville, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Nashua North, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Shawsheen Valley at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Newburyport, 12 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Salem at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Salem at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lawrence at Wakefield, 9 a.m.; Timberlane at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Girls Basketball

Brooks at Tilton, 1:45 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Central Catholic at Methuen, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

North Andover at Beverly; Andover at Shawsheen Valley, 8:30 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Arlington, 9 a.m.

