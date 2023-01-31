Wednesday, Feb. 1
Boys Basketball
Middlesex School at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Tilton at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Phillips, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Dracut at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Trinity at Salem, 3 p.m.; Windham at Exeter, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 4:30 p.m.; Methuen at Bedford, 5 p.m.; Dover at Timberlane, 5:05 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South-Pelham, 6 p.m.; Westford Academy at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Central Catholic, 7:20 p.m.; Gloucester at North Andover, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Tabor Academy at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 5 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at St. Paul's, 2 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at St. Paul's, 2 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Windham at Oyster River, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Windham at Oyster River, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Phillips at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 6 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6 p.m.; Pelham at Winnisquam, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Salem, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Feb. 2
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Northeast Metro, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Timberlane at Londonderry, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 4 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 4 p.m.
Boys Skiing
North Andover at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua North, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Pinkerton at Nashua North, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 3:40 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Haverhill at Central Catholic, 4:50 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Essex Tech, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Phillips at Thayer Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Greater Lowell, 5:30 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
KIPP Academy at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Windham at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Sanborn at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Souhegan, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Keene at Salem, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Concord at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; Belmont Hill at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Milton Academy, 3 p.m.; St Sebastian at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Milton Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Phillips at Middlesex School, 3 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Timberlane at Portsmouth, 11:30 a.m.; North Andover at Newton South, 2:20 p.m.; Haverhill at Cambridge, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Middlesex School, 3:15 p.m.; Phillips at Dexter Southfield School, 3:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 4:10 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 5:40 p.m.; Salem at Nashua North, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Keene at Windham, 7:35 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at New Hampton, 12:30 p.m.; Nobles at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Haverhill at Westford Academy, 3 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 5:35 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pinkerton at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pinkerton at Phillips Exeter, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Phillips at Hyde-Woodstock, 9 a.m.; Andover at Haverhill, 9 a.m.; Methuen at Whittier, 9 a.m.; Goffstown at Timberlane, 9 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 9 a.m.; Concord at Windham, 10 a.m.; Spaulding at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5
Girls Gymnastics
Andover at Lowell, 5 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.