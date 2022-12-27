Wednesday, Dec. 28
Girls Basketball
Whittier at Malden, 11:15 a.m.; Everett at Lawrence, 11:30 a.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Tewksbury at Andover, 12:45 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Cathedral at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Wilmington, 5 p.m.; Braintree at Andover, 7:10 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Framingham at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 1:50 p.m.; Haverhill at Mansfield, 2 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Andover, 8 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Haverhill at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 12 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Haverhill at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 12 p.m.
Wrestling
Pinkerton at Lowell; Greater Lawrence at Pentucket; North Andover at Marshfield, 9 a.m.
Thursday, Dec. 29
Girls Basketball
Goffstown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Goffstown at Windham, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30
Girls Basketball
Greater Lawrence at Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.; Brooks at Hoosac School, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Somerville, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Salem at Nashua North, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Shawsheen Valley at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Newburyport, 12 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Salem at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Salem at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Lawrence at Wakefield, 9 a.m.; Timberlane at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31
Girls Basketball
Brooks at Tilton, 1:45 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Central Catholic at Methuen, 11 a.m.
Wrestling
North Andover at Beverly; Andover at Shawsheen Valley, 8:30 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Arlington, 9 a.m.
