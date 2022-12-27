221214-et-tje-central-hockey-03.jpg

Goaltender Timmy Briley and Central Catholic will face Cathedral on Wednesday.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Girls Basketball

Whittier at Malden, 11:15 a.m.; Everett at Lawrence, 11:30 a.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Tewksbury at Andover, 12:45 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Cathedral at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Wilmington, 5 p.m.; Braintree at Andover, 7:10 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Framingham at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Pinkerton, 1:50 p.m.; Haverhill at Mansfield, 2 p.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Andover, 8 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Haverhill at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 12 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Haverhill at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 12 p.m.

Wrestling

Pinkerton at Lowell; Greater Lawrence at Pentucket; North Andover at Marshfield, 9 a.m.

Thursday, Dec. 29

Girls Basketball

Goffstown at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Goffstown at Windham, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 30

Girls Basketball

Greater Lawrence at Lawrence, 10:30 a.m.; Brooks at Hoosac School, 3:30 p.m.; Whittier at Somerville, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Gymnastics

Salem at Nashua North, 10 a.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Shawsheen Valley at Methuen, 7 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Newburyport, 12 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Salem at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Salem at Plymouth, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 2:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Lawrence at Wakefield, 9 a.m.; Timberlane at Haverhill, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 31

Girls Basketball

Brooks at Tilton, 1:45 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Central Catholic at Methuen, 11 a.m.

Wrestling

North Andover at Beverly; Andover at Shawsheen Valley, 8:30 a.m.; Greater Lawrence at Arlington, 9 a.m.

