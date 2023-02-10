Soucy action

Goalie Dylan Soucy and Haverhill will face rival Methuen on Saturday.

 Courtesy photo

Saturday, Feb. 11

Boys Basketball

Williston at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Phillips at Pingree, 3:15 p.m.; Brooks at Beaver Country Day, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Concord at Salem, 11:20 a.m.; Bishop Brady at Windham, 1:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 4:20 p.m.; Brooks at St. George's, 4:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:05 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5:40 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 7:30 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Williston at Phillips, 2:15 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 6:20 p.m.

Boys Swimming

Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 2 p.m.

Wrestling

Plymouth at Salem, 9 a.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 9 a.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Girls Basketball

Bishop Guertin at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Pinkerton at Londonderry, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Pelham at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Feb. 13

Boys Basketball

Greater Lawrence at East Boston; Pelham at Laconia, 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Notre Dame at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Boys Basketball

Fellowship Christian at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Nashoba Regional at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; ConVal at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Haverhill at Matignon, 8 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Pinkerton at Berlin, 6 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Boys Basketball

Brooks at Belmont Hill, 4:30 p.m.; St. Paul's at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Gloucester at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Phillips at BB&N, 4:45 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 5 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Lynn English, 6 p.m.

Boys Ice Hockey

Timberlane at Somersworth; Groton at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Cushing Academy at Phillips, 5 p.m.; St. John's Shrewsbury at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Trinity at Windham, 7:20 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 8:20 p.m.

Girls Ice Hockey

Brooks at Groton, 4:30 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Lincoln-Sudbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Boys Indoor Track

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.

Girls Indoor Track

Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:30 p.m.

Boys Skiing

Phillips at Vermont Academy, 2:45 p.m.

Girls Skiing

Phillips at Vermont Academy, 2:45 p.m.

