Saturday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
Williston at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Pingree, 3:15 p.m.; Brooks at Beaver Country Day, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Concord at Salem, 11:20 a.m.; Bishop Brady at Windham, 1:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 4:20 p.m.; Brooks at St. George's, 4:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:05 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5:40 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Williston at Phillips, 2:15 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 6:20 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Plymouth at Salem, 9 a.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 9 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Girls Basketball
Bishop Guertin at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pelham at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 13
Boys Basketball
Greater Lawrence at East Boston; Pelham at Laconia, 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Notre Dame at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lincoln-Sudbury, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Lowell at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Nashoba Regional at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 5:15 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Keene at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; ConVal at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Matignon, 8 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Berlin, 6 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 10 a.m.; Newburyport at Haverhill, 3 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Belmont Hill, 4:30 p.m.; St. Paul's at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Gloucester at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at BB&N, 4:45 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 5 p.m.; Pelham at Laconia, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Lynn English, 6 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Timberlane at Somersworth; Groton at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Cushing Academy at Phillips, 5 p.m.; St. John's Shrewsbury at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Trinity at Windham, 7:20 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 7:30 p.m.; Keene at Pinkerton, 8:20 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Groton, 4:30 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 4:45 p.m.; Lincoln-Sudbury at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Vermont Academy, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Vermont Academy, 2:45 p.m.
