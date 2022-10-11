Wednesday, Oct. 12
Boys Cross Country
Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Methuen at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Northeast Metro, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Lowell Catholic, 4 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Phillips at Milton Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Amesbury at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Pentucket at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 4:30 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at Nashua South, 6 p.m.; Andover at Dracut, 6 p.m.
Golf
Methuen at Tewksbury, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Billerica at Andover, 3:15 p.m.
Boys Soccer
St Sebastian at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 3:30 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Brooks at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Spaulding at Timberlane, 4 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Notre Dame at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Methuen at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 3:45 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Berwick at Brooks, 4:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 5 p.m.; Keene at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Phillips at Austin Prep, 5:15 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Nashua South, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday, Oct. 13
Field Hockey
Souhegan at Pelham, 4 p.m.
Football
Georgetown at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 7 p.m.
Golf
Haverhill at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lowell Catholic, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Timberlane at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Innovation Academy, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 6 p.m.; Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Goffstown at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Portsmouth at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Pelham at Souhegan, 5:45 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 14
Field Hockey
Timberlane at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Football
Dracut at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Souhegan at Pelham, 4 p.m.; St. Paul's at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Lowell at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Notre Dame, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lowell at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; St. Paul's at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.; Andover at Winchester, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15
Boys Cross Country
Salem at Merrimack, 2 a.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Governor's Academy, 3 p.m.; Austin Prep at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Campbell at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 2 p.m.; Governor's Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.
Field Hockey
Merrimack at Salem, 10 a.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 2 p.m.; St. Paul's at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.
Football
Pinkerton at Brockton, 1 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 1 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Williston at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
St. John's Prep at North Andover; Exeter at Salem, 10:30 a.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 1 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 2 p.m.; St. Paul's at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Exeter at Salem, 9 a.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Beverly at Andover, 4 p.m.; Danvers at North Andover, 4 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Rivers at Brooks, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16
Girls Swimming
Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
