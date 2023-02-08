Thursday, Feb. 9
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 5:30 p.m.; Wayland at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Immaculate Heart of Mary, 4 p.m.; Malden at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Andover at Central Catholic
Boys Skiing
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 10 a.m.
Girls Skiing
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 3:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
Boys Basketball
Timberlane at Goffstown, 4 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Exeter, 6:30 p.m.; Lebanon at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Chelmsford, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Lowell, 6:30 p.m.; Whittier at Peabody, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 7 p.m.; Dracut at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 5:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Laconia, 6 p.m.; Bedford at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Lawrence at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Exeter at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Lebanon, 6:30 p.m.; Dover at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Governor's Academy at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Phillips at Milton Academy, 6:15 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Central Catholic at Andover, 5 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 10 a.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 5 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
Boys Basketball
Williston at Phillips, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Rivers, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at Pingree, 3:15 p.m.; Brooks at Beaver Country Day, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Concord at Salem, 11:20 a.m.; Bishop Brady at Windham, 1:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 4:20 p.m.; Brooks at St. George's, 4:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5:05 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5:40 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Concord-Carlisle at North Andover, 7:30 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Williston at Phillips, 2:15 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 4 p.m.; St. George's at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Exeter at Pinkerton, 6:20 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 2 p.m.
Wrestling
Plymouth at Salem, 9 a.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 9 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
Girls Basketball
Bishop Guertin at Central Catholic, 2 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pinkerton at Londonderry, 10 a.m.; Pelham at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pelham at Lebanon, 3:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.