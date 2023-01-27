Saturday, Jan. 28
Boys Basketball
Brooks at BB&N, 2:30 p.m.; Nobles at Phillips, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Cushing Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Kimball Union, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Haverhill at Lowell, 2 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at Bishop Guertin, 1:40 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 1:50 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 2:15 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4:05 p.m.; Methuen at Cambridge, 5 p.m.;Timberlane at Spaulding, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Bishop Fenwick, 6 p.m.; Nashua South-Pelham at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Bedford, 6:40 p.m.; Central Catholic at Waltham, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Pinkerton at St. Thomas Aquinas, 11:30 a.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 12 p.m.; Andover at Westford Academy, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Dexter Southfield School, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Shrewsbury, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Pelham at Oyster River, 10 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 1 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 1 p.m.
Wrestling
Pinkerton at Concord, 8 a.m.; Haverhill at Bridgewater/Raynham, 9 a.m.; Andover at Duxbury, 9 a.m.; Salem at Methuen, 9 a.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 9:30 a.m.; Pelham at Milford, 10 a.m.; Nashoba Valley at Timberlane, 10 a.m.; Phillips at Phillips Exeter, 12 p.m.; Brooks at Phillips Exeter, 2 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
Girls Gymnastics
North Andover at Andover, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Dracut, 4 p.m.; East Boston at Greater Lawrence, 8 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 9:30 a.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 9:30 a.m.
Boys Swimming
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 8 a.m.
Girls Swimming
Pinkerton at Oyster River, 8 a.m.
Monday, Jan. 30
Boys Basketball
Triton at Greater Lawrence, 5:30 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pelham at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Jan. 31
Boys Basketball
Whittier at KIPP Academy, 5:15 p.m.; Manchester Central at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Merrimack Valley, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.; Windham at Portsmouth, 7 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Haverhill at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Whittier at Rockport, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Hollis-Brookline, 6 p.m.; Andover at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Merrimack Valley at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; Portsmouth at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Windham at Bedford, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Methuen at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Oyster River at Pinkerton, 8 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Andover at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Masconomet at North Andover, 3 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Masconomet at North Andover, 3:40 p.m.
