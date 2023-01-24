Wednesday, Jan. 25
Boys Basketball
Brooks at Marianapolis Prep, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Milton Academy, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Phillips at St. Paul's, 3:30 p.m.; Dexter Southfield School at Brooks, 3:45 p.m.; Lawrence at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Belmont Hill, 5 p.m.; Phillips at Winchendon, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Somerville, 5:30 p.m.; Windham at St. Thomas Aquinas, 6:15 p.m.; Shrewsbury at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Manchester Central at Salem, 7:20 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at North Andover, 8:05 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Brooks at Worcester Academy, 3:30 p.m.; Cushing Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 7:10 p.m.; Westford Academy at Methuen, 7:10 p.m.
Boys Indoor Track
Lawrence at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Indoor Track
Lawrence at Phillips, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 4 p.m.; Andover at Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Phillips at Vermont Academy, 2:45 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Phillips at Vermont Academy, 2:45 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.
Wrestling
Windham at Manchester Memorial; Lawrence Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Whittier, 6 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 6 p.m.; Pelham at Plymouth, 6 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 6 p.m.; Londonderry at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 7 p.m.; Timberlane at Nashua South, 7 p.m.
Thursday, Jan. 26
Boys Basketball
Immaculate Heart of Mary at Fellowship Christian, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Immaculate Heart of Mary at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bishop Guertin, 6:30 p.m.; Oyster River at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Newburyport at Haverhill, 3 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3 p.m.; Pinkerton at Keene, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Skiing
Pinkerton at Keene, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at North Andover, 3:40 p.m.
Friday, Jan. 27
Boys Basketball
Fellowship Christian at Innovation Charter, 4 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; St Sebastian at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Pelham, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 6:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 6:30 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Haverhill, 6:30 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Dracut, 7 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Innovation Charter at Fellowship Christian, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 5:45 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Central Catholic, 6:30 p.m.; Dracut at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Central at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 7 p.m.
Girls Gymnastics
Pinkerton at Timberlane, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 7:45 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
BB&N at Phillips, 5:30 p.m.
Boys Skiing
Andover at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Swimming
Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Pelham at Kearsarge, 6 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Pelham at Kearsarge, 6 p.m.; Merrimack at Salem, 6:45 p.m.
Wrestling
North Andover at Methuen; Central Catholic at St. John's Prep, 7 p.m.
