Thursday, Oct. 6
Field Hockey
Thayer Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Derryfield at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Everett at Haverhill, 4:30 p.m.
Football
Minuteman at Whittier, 6 p.m.
Golf
Haverhill at Andover, 3:15 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 3:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 3:30 p.m.; Triton at Newburyport, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Exeter at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Windham, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Ipswich, 4 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Lowell, 6 p.m.; Methuen at Dracut, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Timberlane at Exeter, 4 p.m.; Thayer Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Nashua North at Salem, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; KIPP Academy at Greater Lawrence, 4:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Thayer Academy at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Triton, 5:15 p.m.; Methuen at Shrewsbury, 6 p.m.
Friday, Oct. 7
Field Hockey
Timberlane at Nashua North, 4 p.m.; Merrimack at Windham, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.
Football
St Marks at Brooks, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Essex Tech, 7 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 7 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 7 p.m.; Lebanon at Pelham, 7 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 7 p.m.; Mt. Wachusett at Salem, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Pelham at Plymouth, 4 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Manchester Memorial at Windham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Hollis-Brookline, 7 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Winthrop at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Billerica at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Arlington Catholic at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Alvirne at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Whittier at Essex Tech, 5:15 p.m.; Andover at Acton-Boxborough, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Fall Mountain, 5:45 p.m.; Methuen at Beverly, 6 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 8
Boys Cross Country
Central Catholic at Ayer Shirley; Pelham at Alvirne, 12:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Central Catholic at Ayer Shirley; Pelham at Alvirne, 12:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 3:45 p.m.
Field Hockey
Longmeadow at Andover, 1:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 2 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.
Football
Timberlane at Goffstown, 2 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Windham, 2 p.m.; Taft at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Salem at Nashua North, 10 a.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; North Andover at Medford, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 4 p.m.; Beverly at Andover, 7 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Phillips at Choate, 1:45 p.m.; Middlesex School at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Middlesex School at Brooks, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Choate, 3:30 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 9
Girls Volleyball
North Andover at Longmeadow
