Thursday, Sept. 29
Field Hockey
Pelham at Oyster River, 4:30 p.m.
Football
Lynn Tech at Whittier, 6 p.m.
Golf
North Andover at Tewksbury, 3 p.m.; Central Catholic at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Dracut at Haverhill, 3:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Portsmouth, 3:30 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Alvirne at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Saugus at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Dover, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Methuen, 4 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Newton North at Andover, 6 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6:30 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Manchester Central at Windham, 4 p.m.; Dover at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Billerica, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Tewksbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Swimming
North Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Methuen at Mt. Wachusett, 5:30 p.m.; Manchester West at Pelham, 5:45 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 30
Field Hockey
Pentucket at Methuen, 3:45 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Tewksbury at Andover, 4 p.m.; Salem at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Dracut at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.
Football
Shawsheen Valley at Greater Lawrence, 6 p.m.; Exeter at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Xaverian, 7 p.m.; Salem at Pinkerton, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Haverhill, 7 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Ipswich at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Lawrence at Notre Dame, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Alvirne, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Pelham at Oyster River, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Swimming
Andover at Lowell, 3:30 p.m.; Notre Dame at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Billerica, 3:45 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Lawrence at Dracut, 5 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Shawsheen Valley, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Tewksbury, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at Andover, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 5:15 p.m.; Nashua North at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; Pelham at Manchester Central, 5:45 p.m.; Windham at Hollis-Brookline, 6:30 p.m.; Salem at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 1
Boys Cross Country
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Berlin, 10:30 a.m.; Tabor Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4 p.m.
Girls Cross Country
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 10 a.m.; Pinkerton at Berlin, 10:30 a.m.; Tabor Academy at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4 p.m.
Field Hockey
Groton at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Tabor Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.
Football
Pelham at Hillsboro-Deering, 1:30 p.m.; Alvirne at Windham, 2 p.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 2:30 p.m.; Phillips at Cheshire, 5 p.m.
Boys Soccer
Groton at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Taft at Phillips, 6 p.m.
Girls Soccer
Central Catholic at Bishop Fenwick; Groton at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Tabor Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at Andover, 6 p.m.
Girls Volleyball
Central Catholic at Burlington; Concord at Timberlane, 11:30 a.m.; Groton at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Tabor Academy at Phillips, 4 p.m.
