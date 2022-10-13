211112-et-tje-volleyball-03.jpg

Nadine Abdat (21) and North Andover volleyball will look to earn an upset of Methuen on Friday.

 TIM JEAN/Staff photo

Friday, Oct. 14

Field Hockey

Timberlane at Londonderry, 4 p.m.; Windham at Dover, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Exeter, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Central Catholic, 5:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 6 p.m.

Football

Dracut at North Andover, 6 p.m.; Windham at Manchester Central, 6 p.m.; Timberlane at Spaulding, 6:30 p.m.; Northeast Metro at Greater Lawrence, 6:30 p.m.; Lawrence at Lowell, 7 p.m.; Methuen at Central Catholic, 7 p.m.; Milford at Pelham, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Pelham at Sanborn, 4 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Souhegan at Pelham, 4 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.

Girls Swimming

Lowell at North Andover, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Billerica, 3:30 p.m.; Dracut at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Chelmsford at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Notre Dame, 3:45 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Lowell at Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Essex Tech at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Methuen, 5 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Billerica, 5 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Phillips, 5:15 p.m.; Andover at Winchester, 5:15 p.m.; Timberlane at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Winnacunnet at Windham, 6:30 p.m.; Spaulding at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 15

Boys Cross Country

Salem at Merrimack, 2 a.m.; Campbell at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Brooks at Governor’s Academy, 3 p.m.; Austin Prep at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Cross Country

Campbell at Pelham, 10 a.m.; Salem at Merrimack, 2 p.m.; Governor’s Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Austin Prep, 3:30 p.m.

Field Hockey

Merrimack at Salem, 10 a.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 2 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.

Football

Pinkerton at Brockton, 1 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 1 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 4 p.m.; Williston at Phillips, 5 p.m.; Haverhill at Andover, 7 p.m.

Boys Soccer

St. John’s Prep at North Andover; Exeter at Salem, 10:30 a.m.; Andover at Shrewsbury, 1 p.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 2 p.m.; St. Paul’s at Phillips, 3:30 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Exeter at Salem, 9 a.m.; Bishop Fenwick at Methuen, 10 a.m.; Rivers at Brooks, 2 p.m.; Beverly at Andover, 4 p.m.; Danvers at North Andover, 4 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Rivers at Brooks, 2 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 16

Girls Swimming

Andover at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 17

Field Hockey

Tewksbury at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Chelmsford at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Soccer

Lawrence at Waltham

Girls Soccer

Nashua South at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Masconomet, 4:15 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Lynn Tech, 5:30 p.m.

Girls Volleyball

Greater Lowell at Greater Lawrence, 5 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Chelmsford at Andover, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Windham, 5:15 p.m.; Whittier at Mystic Valley, 5:15 p.m.; Pinkerton at Winnacunnet, 6:30 p.m.; Londonderry at Salem, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 18

Boys Soccer

Timberlane at Manchester Central, 4 p.m.; Greater Lawrence at Minuteman, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Nashoba Regional, 4 p.m.; Coe-Brown at Pelham, 4 p.m.; Salem at Keene, 4:30 p.m.; Windham at Londonderry, 6 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6 p.m.; Haverhill at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Tewksbury, 7 p.m.

Girls Soccer

Manchester Central at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Minuteman at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Windham, 4 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Nashoba Regional at Whittier, 4:30 p.m.; Pelham at Kingswood, 5:30 p.m.; North Andover at Chelmsford, 5:30 p.m.; Methuen at Andover, 6:30 p.m.; Lowell at Central Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

