Saturday, May 6
Baseball
Londonderry at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Brooks at Roxbury Latin, 3:30 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Phillips, 5 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Algonquin at Pinkerton, 1 p.m.; Phillips at Loomis Chaffee, 6:15 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Rivers at Phillips, 3 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Softball
Phillips at Worcester Academy, 3:15 p.m.; Phillips Exeter at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Brooks at Roxbury Latin, 3:30 p.m.
Boys Track and Field
Dover at Salem, 10 a.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.
Girls Track and Field
Dover at Salem, 10 a.m.; Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 4:15 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Choate at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Monday, May 8
Baseball
Pelham at Milford, 4 p.m.; Concord at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Mystic Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Haverhill, 4 p.m.; Lynn Tech at Greater Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Alvirne at Salem, 4 p.m.; Dracut at Andover, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Methuen, 6 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Shawsheen Valley at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Salem at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Concord, 4 p.m.; Interlakes at Pelham, 4:30 p.m.; Acton-Boxborough at North Andover, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Pelham at Coe-Brown, 4 p.m.; Haverhill at Triton, 4 p.m.; Windham at ConVal, 4 p.m.; Whittier at Shawsheen Valley, 4 p.m.; Bedford at Salem, 4 p.m.; Concord at Pinkerton, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Wayland, 5 p.m.; Timberlane at Kingswood, 5:30 p.m.
Softball
Methuen at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; North Andover at Billerica, 4 p.m.; Brooks at Peabody, 4 p.m.; Rockport at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Salem at Alvirne, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at Burlington, 4 p.m.; Pinkerton at Bedford, 4 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 4:30 p.m.; Pelham at Milford, 4:30 p.m.; Haverhill at Dracut, 7 p.m.
Boys Tennis
Billerica at Methuen, 3:30 p.m.; Andover at Chelmsford, 3:45 p.m.; Haverhill at Lawrence, 4 p.m.; Kingswood at Windham, 4 p.m.; Central Catholic at North Andover, 4 p.m.; Nashua South at Salem, 4 p.m.; Pingree at Brooks, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Tennis
Brooks at Pingree, 3 p.m.; Billerica at Haverhill, 3:30 p.m.; Milford at Timberlane, 4 p.m.; Windham at Keene, 4 p.m.; Salem at Nashua South, 4 p.m.; Lawrence at Tewksbury, 4:15 p.m.; North Andover at Andover, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Volleyball
Greater Lawrence at KIPP Academy, 4 p.m.; Lowell Catholic at Whittier, 4 p.m.; Lowell at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Methuen at North Andover, 5 p.m.; Andover at Central Catholic, 5 p.m.; Lawrence at Chelmsford, 5 p.m.; Hollis-Brookline at Timberlane, 5:15 p.m.; Mascenic at Pinkerton, 5:15 p.m.; John Stark at Salem, 6 p.m.
