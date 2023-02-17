Saturday, Feb. 18
Boys Basketball
Thayer Academy at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Belmont Hill, 3 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Andover at Bishop Feehan, 12:30 p.m.; Phillips at Deerfield Academy, 1:30 p.m.; Central Catholic at Mt. Wachusett, 3:30 p.m.; Brooks at Thayer Academy, 4 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Lincoln-Sudbury at Central Catholic, 12:45 p.m.; Roxbury Latin at Brooks, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Pingree, 4 p.m.; Monadnock at Timberlane, 4:30 p.m.; Shawsheen Valley at Haverhill, 6 p.m.; Salem at Windham, 6:40 p.m.; Weston at Methuen, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Worcester Academy at Phillips, 2:30 p.m.; Brooks at Milton Academy, 3 p.m.; Methuen at Beverly, 5:30 p.m.; Haverhill at St. Mary's, 7:20 p.m.
Wrestling
Pelham at Bow, 9:30 a.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
Boys Basketball
Haverhill at Leominster, 12:30 p.m.; Cambridge at Andover, 6 p.m.; Central Catholic at Beverly, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
North Andover at Marblehead
Boys Ice Hockey
Andover at Shrewsbury, 5 p.m.; Amesbury at Haverhill, 7 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Central Catholic at Wayland, 5 p.m.; Reading at Andover, 6:20 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 20
Boys Basketball
Lawrence at Brookline, 1 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Haverhill at Lowell, 11 a.m.; Lawrence at Everett, 2:30 p.m.; Arlington at Methuen, 3 p.m.; Pelham at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
Haverhill at Amesbury, 7 p.m.; North Andover at Newburyport, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Boys Basketball
Goffstown at Pinkerton, 6 p.m.; Andover at Methuen, 6:30 p.m.; Concord at Salem, 6:30 p.m.; Manchester Memorial at Timberlane, 6:30 p.m.; Merrimack at Windham, 6:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Salem at Concord, 6:30 p.m.; Pinkerton at Goffstown, 6:30 p.m.; Windham at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Boys Ice Hockey
St. Mary's at Central Catholic, 5:40 p.m.; Methuen at Matignon, 7 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 22
Boys Basketball
St Marks at Brooks, 3:30 p.m.; Deerfield Academy at Phillips, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Brooks at St Marks, 3 p.m.; Holderness at Phillips, 3 p.m.0
Boys Ice Hockey
Brooks at Rivers, 3 p.m.; Hanover at Pinkerton, 3 p.m.; Phillips at Northfield Mt Hermon, 4 p.m.; Timberlane at Merrimack, 4 p.m.; Londonderry at Nashua South-Pelham, 7 p.m.; Nashua North at Windham, 7:20 p.m.; Bishop Guertin at Salem, 8:20 p.m.
Girls Ice Hockey
Loomis Chaffee at Phillips, 4 p.m.; St Marks at Brooks, 4:15 p.m.; Peabody at Haverhill, 5 p.m.; Pinkerton at Hanover, 5:20 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.