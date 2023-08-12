With the New Hampshire high school football preseason underway, lets take a moment to appreciate the tremendous and accomplished head coaches that lead our five Eagle-Tribune area Granite State football programs.
It’s a group that includes three state champion head coaches, another that won a state title as a defensive coordinator, and a fifth that has been a key part of one of the state’s most consistent contenders.
And all five are thrilled to be back on the field, with New Hampshire football practices kicking off on Friday.
“We’re fired up!” said Windham head coach Jack Byrne. “Our coaches and players have put in so much hard work, to put us in the best position to win big games. We can’t wait to get back at it.”
Any discussion about New Hampshire football coaches has to begin with the dean of Eagle-Tribune area football, Pinkerton head coach Brian O’Reilly. The legend is entering his 46th year leading the Astros. Our region’s longest-tenured head coach, O’Reilly owns a 335-128 career record, with an amazing 11 state championships as head man.
But he isn’t the only champion leading a program.
Timberlane’s Kevin Fitzgerald took home his first state title as head coach in 2021 — an undefeated Division 2 title — in his 14th season leading the Owls. He then led the squad to the Division 1 state semifinals last fall.
Now in his 16th season as head guy, “Coach Fitz” owns a 67-80 career record. and he was an assistant for 11 seasons before that.
“As always, we are very excited to get going this week,” said Fitzgerald. “It’s always great to be back with the kids and the staff, looking to build the best team possible, and maybe have a little bit of fun doing it. We have some holes to fill, like everyone in the state, but have guys who are anxious to compete for jobs and put on a great show on Friday nights.”
Windham’s Byrne was the defensive coordinator and assistant head coach for the Jaguars when they won their first state title in program history in 2014, a Division 2 crown, and made title games in 2011 and 2015.
Byrne is entering his fifth season as Windham head coach, having compiled a 17-23 record as the Jags have acclimated to Division 1.
“Our offseason success continued to grow this spring and summer,” said Byrne. “Windham kids love hitting the weight room, playing other sports and hanging out together. So I know we at least have the potential to make something big happen. On top of that, our kids just wrapped up our youth camp and over half our roster volunteered a week of their time to help younger kids. It’s a group that is super easy to root for, and it’s a bunch of guys that anyone would want to play alongside.”
Few coaches display more enthusiasm — or more passion for their school — than Salem head coach Steve Abraham. A former Salem High standout (class of 1995), he served as an assistant coach for the Blue Devils for eight years, the last three resulting in trips to the Division 1 semifinals (2017-19).
Abraham took over as head coach in 2020, and in three seasons has compiled a 16-12 record.
“We’re excited to right the ship after last year (3-7 record),” said Abraham. “We want to get back to playing Blue Devil football. We are a young team, mostly a junior team, but some freshmen and sophomores will play too.”
No program in New Hampshire football has been more dominant in recent years than Pelham, which took home its third straight state championship, two Division 3 crowns and last year’s Division 2 title. That made five state titles for Tom Babaian in his 23 years as Pythons head coach. Babaian owns a stellar 128-98 record at Pelham, the third most wins among active Eagle-Tribune area coaches.
“This team will have to work some things out during summer camp,” Babaian told the New Hampshire Football Report. “We have a lot of hungry young players, hoping to make a name for themselves. Our veteran players have been in many big games and will help to steer us through the various challenges that Division 2 presents each week.”
