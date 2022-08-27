Nolan Ryan. Roger Clemens. Rich Hill.
That's the complete list of pitchers who have recorded 11 or more strikeouts while not allowing any runs in a start at age 42 or older, a list Hill joined with his masterful performance against the Tampa Bay Rays on Saturday afternoon.
Raise your hand if you saw that coming?
Hill was absolutely surgical in Saturday's 5-1 win over Tampa Bay, holding the Rays scoreless over seven innings while allowing only three hits and a walk. He constantly kept the Rays on their toes, working quickly while mixing in seven different pitches, and at one point he even fed the Rays a 67 mph eephus pitch as part of his steady diet of junk.
"He was excellent," said Red Sox manager Alex Cora. "Great tempo, good fastball, kept them off balance, a really good performance on a day where we needed that."
That Hill of all people wound up authoring one of the most dominant performances by a Red Sox pitcher this season was as surprising as it was enthralling.
Coming into Saturday Hill had only pitched into the sixth inning four times in 18 starts and boasts a fastball that averages only 88.4 mph. That ranks 3rd percentile across all of baseball, and he also ranks near the bottom of the league in whiff rate (12th percentile), chase rate (17th percentile) and strikeout percentage (19th percentile).
His previous season-high in strikeouts was six, and yet Saturday it seemed like he kept getting stronger as the day went on, punctuating his outing with three strikeouts in the top of the seventh to leave the game to a standing ovation.
"It was fun," Hill said. "Kevin [Plawecki] did a great job behind the dish tonight, we worked really well and kept the pace moving. Four pitches for strikes, I was able to drop down and execute sliders and fastballs, and I think the disruption of timing with the pace continued to help."
Meanwhile, the Red Sox offense was as lively as it's been all season with the return of Trevor Story, giving Hill a quick 4-0 lead in the first that easily stood up the rest of the way. J.D. Martinez had a two-run single after Tommy Pham singled and Alex Verdugo doubled to lead off the inning, and Bobby Dalbec came through with a two-run single with two outs to give Hill some real breathing room.
Kiké Hernández capped off the scoring with a solo home run into the Green Monster seats in the fourth, and after Jeurys Familia ran into trouble and allowed a run in the eighth John Schreiber came on to escape the jam and close out the win.
The end result was a thoroughly satisfying afternoon at Fenway Park, one that clinched a badly needed series win against the Rays and put the Red Sox (62-65) in position for their first three-game sweep since the end of June.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.