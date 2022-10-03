The Red Sox made some mistakes this past offseason, but you can't say signing Rich Hill was one of them.
The 42-year-old Milton native more than lived up to the bill as a veteran back-end starter, and Monday he finished his homecoming season with a strong showing in the Red Sox 4-3 win over the Tampa Bay Rays.
Hill went six innings, allowed three hits, one earned run, walked one and tallied six strikeouts in his final start of the season. Two of the hits were home runs over the Green Monster, the first a solo shot by Wander Franco and the second a two-run blast by Manuel Margot that immediately followed a Rafael Devers throwing error that would have ended the inning.
That setback didn't seem to phase Hill, who saved his best for last by striking out five over the final two innings to wrap up his season with authority. Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández then tied the game with a pair of sixth-inning doubles and Rafael Devers (3 for 3) delivered the go-ahead sacrifice fly in the seventh.
"He can pitch," Alex Cora said before any reporters had a chance to ask at the start of his postgame press conference. "He keeps guys off balance, uses his body to change his delivery and his arm angle, the curveball and slider and four-seamer and cutter, he can pitch."
Hill finishes the year 8-7 with a 4.27 ERA and 109 strikeouts over 124.1 innings, which ranks third on the team behind only Nick Pivetta and Michael Wacha. He also finishes second on the team in starts (26), and outside of the month he spent on the injured list in July with a sprained knee, he reliably took the ball every fifth day and gave the Red Sox a chance.
In doing so he also earned himself a little extra cash. By surpassing 110 and 120 innings on the season Hill earned a pair of $250,000 incentives, giving him $500,000 in innings pitched bonuses on top of his $5 million salary.
With his season over, the question is now whether Hill will return?
Though Hill is already the oldest pitcher in baseball by a wide margin, he's indicated that he plans to pitch again 2023 at age 43 and would like to return to Boston. Re-signing would allow him to stay home with his 10-year-old son Brice, though he's also floated the possibility he could sign with a contending club midseason after his son is finished with school for the summer.
"We'll see, I think at some point that conversation will be had, this is obviously a place... yeah, it would be nice to come back," Hill said, pausing for a moment to consider this thoughts. "It would be great to come back and compete for a championship and that's something that's been shown here for the last two decades."
A final decision won't come until the offseason, but whether Hill returns or if this turns out to be his last hurrah in Boston, he's made his latest hometown stint arguably his best yet.
