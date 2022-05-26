HAVERHILL — Staring at a 7-11 record coming in and hovering around that magic “32” number in the recent MIAA Division 1 power rankings, the only word to describe the Lawrence High baseball team right now is desperate … as in desperate for wins.
“We need to win. It looked like we’re (desperate). We need wins, it gets us more motivated for the next one,” said Lancer sophomore G’Andrey Canario. “Every game is a must-win game.”
The Lancers played like it here at Haverhill Stadium on Thursday night, holding off a gritty Marblehead squad, 7-6, in the opening game of the Hillie Classic Tournament.
Saturday at 3 p.m., the Lancers will battle Tewksbury for the Karelis Division title. Earlier in the night, the Redmen dropped Salem (Mass.), 10-3, to advance.
Canario showed all kinds of guts in this one, coming in to the mound from right field with runners on first-and-second in the bottom of the seventh of a 7-5 game.
“(Coach Julio Ramos) told me if it gets ugly in the end, he’d go to me. I told him, ‘I’m ready, coach. I’m ready,’” said Canario, who hinted that he’d love the start in Saturday’s title game with Tewksbury.
“I’m not nervous there. In that situation, it’s work ahead, first-pitch strike, let them hit the ball and let the defense do their thing. It felt great. I was ready.”
Needing two runs to tie there, Marblehead left the equalizer at third with Canario nailing down the final out via the strikeout.
“Beating Marblehead is definitely a plus for us,” said Ramos of the victory over the Northeastern Conference South Division champs. “It was all hands on deck there with our pitching.”
Lawrence had built a 4-0 lead early with Jonathan Vega striking the big blow with a two-run double.
“Mario Martinez is nursing a little hamstring strain, and he came up clutch for us with a big hit,” said Ramos. “We did what we needed to do to push the runs in.”
Marblehead was game, though. The Magicians evened things in the fourth.
Canario had an RBI hit in the fifth, and Marblehead answered to tie it at 5-5 in the bottom half of the frame.
Lawrence took the lead for good in the sixth with a pair with Vega and Jhovany Molina coming home and that proved to be just enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.