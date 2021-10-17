Haverhill senior golfer Aiden Azevedo is accustomed to the pressure.
He should be. The Hillie ace has played in an ungodly number of tournaments for a 17-year-old, both throughout New England and as far away as Florida.
“He’s tournament tough and just has so much experience,” said Haverhill coach Kevin Murphy. “He prepares for everything.”
So, when Azevedo lost a four-stroke lead in last week’s MVC championships, forcing a playoff with old rival and fast-charging James Robbins of North Andover, he didn’t panic. Instead, Azevedo calmly shot a conservative par on the first playoff hole to finish first and achieve his season goal.
“My goal was to won the MVC championship,” said Azevedo, who shot a 2-under par 70 at Mt. Pleasant Golf Course in Lowell prior to the playoff. “I really wanted to win it.
“I think my experience in tournaments helps. I’m used to pressure situations.”
Azevedo played in numerous big tournaments over the summer including the New Hampshire Amateur, the Northern Junior and the Challenge Cup. He finished in the top five at the Northern Junior in Connecticut in a stacked field (“I’m most proud of that,” he said.) and was fourth at the Healey Tournament.
While he’s been one of the premier junior players for nearly a decade, and was named All-Scholastic as a junior, Azevedo credits the pandemic for giving him an extra edge.
“It (the pandemic) was bad for almost everyone, but it was good for me,” said Azevedo, who is a member of Atkinson Country Club. “We have a net in my garage and I hit shots there every day for hours. That’s when I improved the most.”
Murphy already calls Azevedo “the best player I’ve ever had. He’s got all the shots and really no weakness. He’s got everything you need.”
A particular strength for Azevedo is his irons, and he swings a lethal wedge. According to Murphy, he always seems to know what club to use.
But now Azevedo has a tougher choice as he considers his golfing and academic future. He’s been accepted at Assumption, Brandeis and Bentley with various offers of scholarship money and has narrowed the field to Brandeis and Bentley.
“It’s a really tough choice and I need to decide pretty soon,” said Azevedo. “Brandeis is Division 1 and has a better offer, but Bentley is a great opportunity. I want to go to a good business school and that’s one of the best. I think the golf would be good at both schools.”
Azevedo is feeling a little pressure to make a decision but, as he’s shown on the golf course, that’s nothing he can’t handle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.