HAVERHILL — Friday afternoon was jumping at the Charles C. White Pool.
Swim alums like City Councilor Tim Jordan, Brandon Gobbi and Ollie Longo made a point to stop in. Teachers, coaches from other sports, classmates and standout athletes like wrestler Brent Nicolosi and baseball outfielder Ryan Bateman made their appearances.
History will do that for you.
The Haverhill High swimmers did not disappoint. The Hillies rolled over Central Catholic, 101-70, to complete a spotless run through the Merrimack Valley Conference, claiming their first boys title since 1980.
“As a former swimmer on this team, coaching on and off for a number of years, this is great for the guys, this is great for Haverhill High School,” said first-year head coach Dan Tanguay.
“We’ve had a tough year in Haverhill High School athletics, so this is great to have 2023 up on the banner.”
The only other conference title came in 1980. and this one probably came as a bit of surprise — basically out of nowhere — with the graduation of standout Dan McLaughlin.
But the Hillies have shown plenty of strength in numbers.
“This is an incredibly deep team,” said Tanguay. “We have a couple guys who’ve been here for a while who really stepped up. We have a couple of newcomers and we added some incredible depth. and we just have some guys who’ve shown year after year improvement.
“It’s hard to lose one of the top five swimmers in the state. But this team is much deeper than last year. Deeper teams tend to win more meets. This team was built to win meets.”
And championships.
Assistant coach George Nigro — who was the head coach of the program from 2004-05 to 2021-22 — says the new guy, Tanguay deserves the credit.
“He got them to buy in,” said Nigro. “Danny Tanguay is mathematical. He’s a good coach and a good teacher.”
Most of all, this group of Hillies, along with bringing home the championship, have carved out amazing memories on this ride, memories for a lifetime.
“It’s been incredible, the Chelmsford and Andover meets especially,” said Tanguay. “Those are two teams that perennially beat us. We had to have perfect races and perfect days, and in both cases, the boys came through.”
Next up for the Hillies, the Raiders and the rest of the MVC are the league championships back here at the White Pool on Thursday at 5 p.m.
