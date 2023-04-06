NORTH ANDOVER – With a combined 11 starters returning from a pair of state volleyball tournament squads, Haverhill and North Andover both figure to contend in the always formidable Merrimack Valley Conference.
And while the Hillies might have earned a three-set sweep Thursday night in the first of their two regular-season meetings, the tightly contested match only proved how competitive the spring will be.
The experience of both teams shined on an evening that featured 27 ties and 11 lead changes. Haverhill, which won by two points and three points before taking a 26-24 final set, never had a lead bigger than the five points it took late in the opener.
“All of our (starters) started games last year, so that’s really nice to have back,” said Haverhill’s Aaron Bennett, who had 13 kills, three blocks and three aces. “I don’t think anyone else in the MVC has that. Or anyone else in the state. So, we’re just trying to bring that same confidence with our experience.”
North Andover, which had won nine of 11 sets while winning its first three games of the season, grabbed early leads in each set only to watch Haverhill rally. The biggest comeback came in the second after the Knights used a 9-0 run to grab a 12-5 advantage – the evening’s biggest lead.
The Hillies, however, recorded 19 of the next 27 points to open a commanding 24-20 lead. Seven players recorded kilsl while Bennett and Mason Holmes each had a serving ace during the run.
“We started slow each set,” said Bennett, who has committed to Endicott College. “We had some problems with that in our first game (a 3-0 victory at Central Catholic), but we ended up picking it up. Once we start gelling together, we start playing really well. We can get everyone involved after that. It’s really nice.”
The final set had 13 ties – the last at 24 – and five lead changes – the last occurring when the Hillies took a 24-23 lead on a Bennett winner.
“It was a very exciting match and very back and forth,” Haverhill senior Ryan DiFloures said. “We did best when we all gelled together. Communication is our biggest thing. And like Aaron said, we have basically the same starters back as last year, so we have good chemistry.”
DiFloures aided Bennett on the front line with 11 kills and 11 digs. Devon Buscema set up the big guys with 35 assists.
“They’re resilient,” Haverhill coach Vincent Pettis said of his squad. “We obviously have some things to work on, but they stay together. I like the chemistry they have in practice and games. They seem to know where everyone is. We have to work on getting out of the gate a little better. The first game of the year, I thought it might have been nerves. Now, I think it’s something we have to work on.”
North Andover was paced by junior Gyan Mistry, who had 12 kills and two blocks and Yash Patel, who had 21 assists and eight digs. Shea Kyler also had several big hits to keep the Knights close.
“Ultimately, no one likes losing, but if you’re going to lose it’s better to lose tight games, obviously,” Knights coach Mike Scammon said. “It shows you’re competitive and doing the right things in some respects. The sad truth is, when you lose by a couple points it’s because you didn’t execute on a couple plays.”
Yash and Kyler are the only Knight senior starters.
“We have a lot of youth,” Scammon said. “We have a handful of seniors, but not a lot. A lot of guys who start are juniors and a lot of other guys who are getting playing time are sophomores. They’re a good group of kids and we like this group a lot.”
