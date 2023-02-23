Hard to believe with the way he’s burrowed through the competition, but it’s been an injury-riddled second half of the wrestling season for Haverhill’s Brent Nicolosi.
So the Hillie wrestling brain trust made a tactical move at the Division 1 State Meet last week. After reaching the semifinals on Friday night, Nicolosi forfeited three times on Saturday to place sixth at 160 pounds.
The returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star would not repeat as state champ. Instead, he would take the extra time to rest and recuperate, saving wear and tear. He just advanced to this week’s All-State Meet, Friday and Saturday at Reading High.
“He’s had a muscle issue since January,” said coach Tim Lawlor. “We wanted to give it the full rest to see what happens. He’s practiced this week and I think he’s ready to go for it.”
With the sixth seed from D1, Nicolosi is likely going to make life difficult for some unsuspecting sort in the opener.
The goal for the junior is a New England title. Here’s to hoping the injury issues stay away and allow him that chance.
He’ll be joined by three other Hillies at All-States this weekend.
Freshman Matt Harrold comes in off a stirring state title run at 220 pounds. Cousins Mike and Shea Morris are ready as well.
“Matt is young. Sometimes, he gets a little ahead of himself,” said Lawlor. “He just needs to stay confident, wrestle tough, and he’s got a shot to win it all.
“Both Shea and Michael are capable of beating anyone. They’re in loaded weight classes, but they’ve got a shot (at qualifying for New Englands).”
RANGERS DYNAMIC DUO
Methuen High will be represented by a pair of underclassmen on the weekend – freshman Vinnie DeMaio and junior Joe Bolduc.
“Both have a chance to at least dance,” said coach Bill James, of their opportunities to qualify for the New Englands. “Both are wrestling really solid, but they’re in tough weight classes. To qualify for New Englands as underclassmen would be big.”
CENTRAL BUS WILL BE CROWDED
Unbeaten defending New England champion Nate Blanchette leads a group of six Central Catholic wrestlers qualifying for all-states.
Blanchette is now 41-0 on the year, with 38 of those wins via pinfall or technical fall.
Central has come alive of late.
“If we wrestle to our ability, we could send five to New Englands,” said coach Jamie Durkin.
One Raider to root for, of course, is senior Jackie Dehney.
She’s in a monster weight class at 120 and has a tough draw in her quest to qualify for New Englands.
“If anyone can do it, it’s Jackie,” said Durkin.
ANDOVER’S MORALES CHARGING HARD
Andover High is represented by three this weekend, including freshman Yandel Morales, the 106-pound Division 1 state champ.
Morales is 48-1 and has taken on all comers.
He’s joined by teammates Nick Archambault and Jason Ballou.
“I’m happy with how we finished at states,” said Warrior coach Mike Bolduc.
“Nick is going to have to wrestle really well in a very tough weight class to reach New Englands. If Jason wrestles the way he can, he will qualify. We’re hoping for good things.”
GIRL TALK
The MIAA Girls All-State Meet continues to grow, and our region is certainly well-represented.
Central’s Ashley Dehney made history last winter, winning the all-state title. She’s back to defend and has a No. 1 seed.
“She’s a clear favorite,” said Central coach Jamie Durkin.
“The other Raider entrant is also a No. 1 seed, 2022 state finalist Sima Wambuzzi.
Wambuzzi’s top competition, Ashland’s Nora Quilt, is a good one, who owns a win over Dehney already. Things could get quite interesting.
Greater Lawrence Tech has six girls entered in the event, led by 127-pounder Olivia Delegas.
Andover High sophomore Maddy Li could be one to watch.
“She’s fairly new to wrestling but has a strong martial arts background,” said coach Mike Bolduc. “She has wrestled extremely well. She has a chance to be top three in the state.”
Methuen’s Asher Polanco returns to all-states for the second year and could definitely factor at 175.
GRANITE STATE OF MIND
The top seven placers in Massachusetts advance to next week’s New England Championships, but only the top three in New Hampshire move on.
Those trios will be decided in the NHIAA Meet of Champions to be held Saturday at Bedford High.
Division I state champions Evan Lynch, Caleb O’Rourke and Matteo Mustapha lead Salem into action in the event where the top six Division I placers, the top five Division II placers and the top three Division III placers compete.
Windham’s Aiden Williams is the other local D-I champ in the mix.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.