HAVERHILL -- In high school baseball here in Massachusetts, the difference between a 1-2 week and an 0-3 week can be monumental for a team.
So you can understand Haverhill High’s sense of urgency Saturday morning here on their home turf at Trinity Stadium.
The Hillies nearly squandered a gem of an effort on the mound from freshman Matt Aquino, salvaging the game, the week and potentially the season with a 5-2 win over Lawrence.
“We need wins. Today was a really important game, last game of the week, coming off two losses,” said captain Shawn Joubert, who earned the win in relief of Aquino with 1.2 innings of hitless relief. “To win the third game gives us a little momentum for next week. It definitely changes things.”
With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the sixth it was Hillie junior Joe Ayala providing the offensive heroics.
The Hillies had just allowed Lawrence back into things in the top of the inning, committing a pair of errors that made a 2-0 lead evaporate.
But Haverhill made the Lancers pay for a dropped third strike and a pair of walks in the bottom half. Ayala, who had struck out on the previous at-bat, saw a pitch he liked and he didn’t miss it.
“Fastball, inside, just a big hit,” said Ayala, who pulled a bullet just inside the first-base bag for a three-run triple. “To be honest, when you’re in the moment, you’ve just got to do what you have to do. When you’re locked in there, you simplify it. See the pitch and hit it.”
With the 5-2 advantage in the seventh, Joubert allowed walks to Lawrence’s G’Andrey Canario and Daniel Rodriguez but buckled down with a pair of strikeouts sandwiching an infield pop-up to secure the victory.
“When you’re pitching, it’s got to be about the next pitch, not what just happened,” said Joubert. “Focus on what is coming next. Do your job as best as you can to put your team in position to win.”
Both starting pitchers were excellent on the day.
Aquino, the Hillie lefty, crafted his way through five plus innings, allowing one run on three hits and two walks, striking out seven.
Canario was equally effective for Lawrence, striking out six in four innings of four-hit ball.
He was touched for a run in the third when Aquino reached on an infield single and came around to score on Jack Kelleher’s sharp RBI single up the middle. Colin Snyder’s suicide squeeze bunt doubled the Hillie advantage in the fifth.
The Hillies now move to 4-6 and prepare for a trip to Central Catholic on Monday.
“This win was really important,” said Joubert. “It seemed like the team morale was headed down a little bit. To bring this win home today is really good for us.”
For Lawrence, now 6-6, Reymi Medina singled and doubled, and Steven Diaz roped a double of his own, but that was the extent of the offense for a club that’s staring at a Methuen/Central/Andover week of work.
“We have to learn from this game. (Aquino) lived outside and it ended up being pretty successful against us,” said Lancer coach Julio Ramos. “We have to turn the page and learn from our mistakes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.