No. 11 Haverhill made quick work of 22nd-seeded Chelmsford in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 State Volleyball Tournament, punching out the Lions, 25-22, 25-11 and 25-11.
The Hillies, now 14-4, await a round of 16 date against the winner of Saturday’s Quincy at Andover High match
Mia Ferrer Valdez and Gabby Burdier led the charge up front for the Hillies with 10 kills apiece. Junior setter Emmerson Cerasuolo dished out 22 assists.
Ferrer Valdez and Sam Dion, each served up three aces, while juniors Sophia Giampa and Taylor Lewis anchored the Haverhill defense in the win.
CENTRAL FIELD HOCKEY FALLS IN OT
The Central Catholic girls came up short in the MIAA Division 1 Field Hockey Tournament round of 32, falling in overtime to Doherty High of Worcester, 3-2.
Kerri Finneran scored both Central goals, while Caitlin Milner had an assist.
Central finishes up at 10-7-2.
