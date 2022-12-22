HAVERHILL – On a cold, rainy Thursday night, there was nothing better to do in Haverhill besides watch the Hillies take on the Scarlet Knights of North Andover in a highly anticipated matchup.
That is exactly what Celtics player and former Hillie Noah Vonleh did, returning to his hometown for the game. Vonleh was treated to a classic as the Hillies ripped through a 23-13 fourth quarter to run down North Andover, 70-57.
North Andover, fresh off a massive win over statewide top-five rival Andover, was looking to advance to 3-0. It just wasn’t meant to be as the Knights will enter the Commonwealth Classic Christmas Tournament at 2-1. They will face Central Catholic in their Tuesday opener.
Both teams got off to a slow start, with North Andover leading 15-13 after the first quarter. The Scarlet Knights captain, Zach Wolinski, made his mark immediately, scoring eight points in the first and finishing the night with 30 points overall.
Haverhill quickly went on a 5-0 run to start the second, and center Jeremy Valdez came in strong off the bench with six points in the second quarter, pushing Haverhill to a 32-28 lead at halftime.
“Jeremy is a big boy. He’s strong,” said Hillies’ head coach Souleymane Wane. “He’s finally understanding how much of a force in this league he really is.”
In the third quarter, Alejandro Delgado stepped it up for the Hillies, with 10 points in the quarter.
“Alejandro worked on his game all summer, and it’s showing,” said Wane. “Jeremy and Alejandro work fantastic together.”
Despite Delgado and Valdez taking over, Wolinski continued to dominate all aspects of the game, and North Andover was only down by three, 47-44, heading into the fourth quarter.
A Wolinski three, giving him 25 points on the night at the time, tied it up for the Scarlet Knights, and it was looking to be an ultimate thriller with seven minutes to go.
Haverhill’s sharpshooter, Colin Snyder, wasn’t having it. After scoring only three points heading into the fourth, Snyder hit back-to-back-to-back threes, giving the Hillies a nine-point lead with five minutes to go.
“When someone like Colin can step up when it matters most, it just makes us a complete team,” said Wane. “Last game was not his best game, but he stepped up big and that’s what we love about him.”
The Hillies move to 2-1 as they prep for their trip to the Lowell Christmas Tournament. They face a monster foe in Pinkerton Academy in the opener there.
“This is a great night, especially having Noah Vonleh, a Celtics player, come back and visit, it’s just an amazing night,” said Wane. “This is probably the best day since I came into the program, it was awesome to see Noah celebrate with them.”
