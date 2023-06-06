One of the best Haverhill High volleyball seasons in recent years came to a tough end on Tuesday night.
The No. 12 seed Haverhill won the first set over No. 5 Saint John’s Prep, but fell in the next three (20-25, 25-20, 25-19 and 25-21) to bow out in the State Division 1 Round of 16 battle.
“We came out strong and played great in that first set,” said Hillies head coach Vinnie Pettis. “We were playing tough and were trying to make sure that their best player didn’t beat us. Then in the second, third and fourth sets, their other players started to step up and we had trouble keeping up.”
Playing well for the Hillies included senior opposite hitter Casey Connors, who finished with 13 digs and three blocks, while senior outside hitter Aaron Bennett had 14 kills, senior setter Devon Buscema had 29 assists and junior middle hitter Gabe Batista had a pair of aces.
Haverhill finishes the season with a 15-6 record, which Pettis said is the best mark in about eight years.
“It was a good group and a talented group,” said Pettis. “In some of the big matches, they played up and then in some other matches, they struggled for consistency, with the fundamentals of passing, hitting and serving. But when this team clicked on all cylinders, they were a lot of fun to watch.”
In New Hampshire volleyball action, it was No. 3 Windham taking out Goffstown, 3-0, in the Division 1 state quarterfinals.
On Thursday (5 p.m.) at Nashua South High School, the Jaguars will face defending state champ Hollis Brookline.
The Cavaliers knocked off Windham in the 2022 state finals.
Track: Knights sharp in decathlon
At Tuesday’s State Decathlon Meet held at Burlington High, North Andover’s Nathan Jacques and Caleb Agbor finished in the top ten, with sixth and eighth places, respectively. Among the highlights for Jacques included finishing second in the high jump, discus and 110-meter high hurdles and third in the shot put. Agbor finished second in the triple jump and sixth in the high jump.
The two of them, along with Keenan Gosselin, who finished 12th overall, obliterated the school record combining for 15,807 points, which broke the previous mark set in 2015 by Joe Staudt, Matt Manteiga and Xavier Laguerre.
Tennis: Andover boys, Central girls fall
The No. 19 seed Andover Boys (14-3) were defeated by the No. 3 seed Lexington Minutemen (22-0) in a Division 1 Round of 16 match. In girls play, No. 1 Boston Latin (18-0) blanked No. 16 seed Central Catholic (11-4), also in a D1 Round of 16 match.
Lexington 5, Andover 0
MIAA Division 1 Round of 16
Singles
Joel McCandless (L) defeated Nik Narina, 6-0, 6-1
Rudr Malayya (L) defeated Conor Rea (A), 6-2, 6-2
Arindam Bagga (L) defeated Nate Gellman (A) 6-4, 6-4
Doubles
Aahan Mehra & Rohan Reddy (L) defeated Peter Doan & Akarsh Janarthanan (A), 6-1, 6-0
Gavin Ohler & Naveen Kothanduman (L) defeated Akarsh Dewagan & Aadi Trivedi (A), 6-0, 6-1.
Record: Andover 14-3
