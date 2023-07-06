NORTH ANDOVER — The blue-print is in place at North Andover High School.
The system works, and Jake Saalfrank has witnessed the success story — up-close-and-personally.
Now, it’s his turn.
JV player as a freshman. Varsity pine-rider as a sophomore. Role-playing big man as a junior.
Now, what happens is on him. and it’s a responsibility he’s not about to shirk.
“Jake Denney … I got to learn a lot from him,” said Saalfrank of the 2023 grad, an Eagle-Tribune All-Star who helped the Knights to the Division 1 State Final Four this past winter.
“It’s going to be a tough role to fill, but I definitely feel like it’s my time to step up and be a huge part of this team.
“Denney did it. So did Brody McGratty the year before. I’m looking at making that same jump.”
In athletics these days, where the need for immediate success runs rampant, this is clearly the road less-traveled.
“He’s taking a different path most kids don’t want to take,” said Knights coach Paul Tanglis.
“It’s huge (for the program). You want kids like that. It’s nice to be able to tell younger kids … Look at a Brody McGratty, a Jake Denney, and now Jake Saalfrank. Everyone’s path is not always the same. It’s nice to be able to show the younger kids that this way can be successful. When the work pays off, it’s a great thing.”
The ironic part of Saalfrank’s blue-collar hoop trek is that the 6-foot-3, 225-pounder was and remains an instant hit on the football field. A tight end/defensive end, Saalfrank started as a sophomore on both sides of the ball. Last winter, he was a first-team all-conference choice.
When an athlete with that kind of cachet is willing to sacrifice for the good of the team, it sets a heck of an example.
Denney’s emergence last winter was a prime example, and Saalfrank took note.
“It was a great run. It was a lot of fun being out there,” he said. “A lot of teams thought we weren’t going to be very good. We were the eighth-seed in the eight-team Christmas tournament. Making that run to final four, the only MVC team to do it, was great.”
It left Saalfrank wanting more.
While taking care of the football end of things, hitting the weight room and getting on the field whenever possible, basketball, and honing his game, remain priorities.
“I’m just trying to be more of a force down low. The mentality is every rebound should be mine,” said Saalfrank, who tried outdoor track for the first time and placed in the MVC and D-2 State Meet shot put with a personal best of 46-9. “Offensively, I want to be more of a threat. Defensively, I’m looking to be more versatile, be able to guard more positions than just down low.”
Tanglis has seen the progress already, but knowing Saalfrank, it was kind of expected.
“Sophomore year, we had him as a wing, a guard, and he just kept getting bigger and bigger so we moved him inside,” the coach said. “He’s ready to do whatever he can for the team. He’s just that kind of kid.”
Follow Hector Longo on Twitter: @mvcreature
