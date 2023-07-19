Andover Legion’s Joe Bucci has played a few hundred baseball games over his life, most of them as a catcher.
But Monday night against Newburyport Legion in the District 8 quarterfinal was different than all the rest, at least when the fifth inning was completed.
His pitcher, Louis Cespedes, of Lawrence, had a no-hitter going.
“I realized he had a no-hitter. Then it got very nerve-wracking,” said Bucci. “Louis was just on his game. He was hitting all his spots. and his curve and slider were untouchable.”
Cespedes is a hard-throwing right hander with a fastball that sits in the mid-80s (mph). He joined Andover last summer when Lawrence Legion couldn’t field a team.
This year was a little different, having a year under his belt at Merrimack College as a freshman.
The last two innings were as Bucci noted, nerve-wracking, with Andover not only leading, 4-0, but trying to preserve Cespedes’ potentially special baseball experience.
“It was our first playoff game, so it was big. and having a lead like that helps,” said Cespedes. “They did the work to get me a lead, so it was my job to finish it.”
“Finish it,” as in, don’t allow a hit the final six outs.
As usually happens in a no-hitter, there is always that one defensive play. and Andover got it from Chase Lembo at third base.
“Chase’s play was amazing, full-extension dive to the foul line to catch the line drive,” said long-time Andover Legion coach Joe Iarrobino of the sixth inning play. “Easily a double if it gets by. But Chase made it.”
That was the only play. In the seventh inning, Andover’s star shortstop John Bessette made a play going toward second base on a hard grounder up the middle. Bessette threw the ball on the run and just got the runner.
It led up to the last batter for Newburyport.
“Louis got him on a perfect slider,” said Bucci.
Cespedes said this no-hitter, the second one he’s been involved in his career — “We had a combined no-hitter last summer,” he said — was more than pitching.
“You don’t get a no-hitter like this without help and our guys made a ton of plays behind me ... Lembo, Bessette and [Teddy] Gibson made a lot of plays that could’ve turned into hits. This [no-hitter] was a total team effort. It really was.”
The only two base-runners for Newburyport were due to two infield errors.
The best part, according to Coach Iarrobino, was the fact that Cespedes didn’t walk a batter.
“That’s where he sometimes has gotten in trouble … walks,” said Iarrobino. “He sometimes gets a little high with his fastball. But he was on his game. It was so much fun to watch.”
All of Cespedes teammates ran to the mound to celebrate the feat.
“That’s the first-ever no-hitter I ever caught,” said Bucci, who plays hockey and baseball at Brooks School. “It was awesome to be a part of it.”
Coach Iarrobino has won over 600 games since taking over the job in 1986. This one was as much fun as he’s had.
“I couldn’t be happier for one of my players,” said Iarrobino. “Nobody works harder than Louis, He’s at the field two hours before every game, doing sprints, doing his (elastic) band work on his own. This is a special kid. Honestly, I’m not surprised he threw a no-hitter. He’s got talent and a work ethic. That’s a great combination in baseball.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.